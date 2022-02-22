Apple And Nike Lead The Dow Jones Lower Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

byHenry Khederian
February 22, 2022 4:11 pm
U.S. indices traded lower Tuesday after Russia ordered troops into separatist regions of Ukraine after recognizing the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent. Ukraine-Russia tensions have weighed on market sentiment but lifted energy prices amid supply concerns.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 1.23% to 13,381; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 1% to $338.08
  • The S&P 500 traded lower by 1.02% to 4,304; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 1.08% to $429.57
  • The Dow Jones composite traded lower by 1.27% to 11,250; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 1.46% to $336.01

See Also: Biden Unveils First Wave Of Sanctions Against Russia, Promising 'We Have Our Next Move Prepared'

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were among the only gainers for the DIA Tuesday.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

The outperformance of energy stocks has been driven in large part by soaring crude oil and commodity prices. At the same time, a rotation out of the tech sector has weighed on growth stocks… Read More

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) owner on the Tesla Motors Club Forum said their car ran them over after first knocking over a waitress that was bringing food they had left inside a restaurant… Read More

Palantir Technologies, Inc (NYSE:PLTR) was trading down over 5% on Tuesday, heading dangerously close to the stock’s all-time low of $8.92 printed in early October 2020… Read More

