Apple And Nike Lead The Dow Jones Lower Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

U.S. indices traded lower Tuesday after Russia ordered troops into separatist regions of Ukraine after recognizing the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent. Ukraine-Russia tensions have weighed on market sentiment but lifted energy prices amid supply concerns.

The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 1.23% to 13,381; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 1% to $338.08

(NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 1% to $338.08 The S&P 500 traded lower by 1.02% to 4,304; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 1.08% to $429.57

(NASDAQ:SPY) lost 1.08% to $429.57 The Dow Jones composite traded lower by 1.27% to 11,250; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 1.46% to $336.01

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were among the only gainers for the DIA Tuesday.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

