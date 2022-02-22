Tesla Owner Says Car Ran Them Over, Pants And Underwear Torn Wide Open

A Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) owner on the Tesla Motors Club Forum said their car ran them over after first knocking over a waitress that was bringing food they had left inside a restaurant.

The person said they hit the brake on their car, but did not put it into park. They expected the car to automatically put itself into park after opening the door, which did not occur. As the car started to roll, the driver said they panicked and accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake. This caused the open car door to knock over the waitress.

At this point, as described by the owner, they were not in the car. The Tesla then knocked them down, and the driver's side wheel and tire ran over their lower body. They say their pants and underwear were ripped wide open, but after a trip to the hospital, they discovered they did not have any broken bones.

Commenters on the forum say the person should have just put the car into park themselves rather than assuming the vehicle would do it automatically. Some also said the owner my have changed settings on the car that could have prevented auto rollaway protection when the door opened, which is a feature present on Tesla vehicles.