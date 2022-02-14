Rams Win Super Bowl LVI, Coinbase Ad Goes Viral, McDonald's Disappoints Doge Fans And More: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend
Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the sports, cryptocurrency and corporate sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend.
- Los Angeles Rams became the Super Bowl champions for the second time in their history after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
- Coinbase Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COIN) Super Bowl ad — which featured a bouncing QR code placed in front of a black background — went viral, but it crashed the cryptocurrency exchange’s app.
- McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) revealed its Super Bowl commercial on Sunday evening that disappointed many in the Dogecoin community, who were hopeful it would feature the meme coin.
- Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and other U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies tumbled in Hong Kong on Monday, amid worries about a surge in COVID-19 infections in Hong Kong and a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- Goldman Sachs analysts have cut their year-end target for the benchmark S&P 500 Index to 4,900 points from 5,100 points previously, amid worries the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates more aggressively to combat elevated inflation.
