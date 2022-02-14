McDonald's Big Dogecoin Announcement, In Response To Elon Musk? Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh…

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 13, 2022 10:35 pm
McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) promised on social media that something was coming and it did arrive but it was not what the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) community was anticipating.

What Happened: Instead, in its Super Bowl advertisement, McDonald’s showcased “Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh,” a noise its customers make while contemplating their orders.

The Golden Arches operator roped in the rapper Kanye West for its promotion. 

Why It Matters: McDonald’s pre-Super Bowl advertisement tease was noted by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk who responded to it with a “sweat droplets” emoji. Some construed that the announcement was concerning DOGE acceptance.

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus asked his Twitter followers why people thought McDonald's was going to accept DOGE. 

“If you believed the rumor, examine your thought process and who you were listening to very carefully, cuz it was a pretty silly one,” said Markus.

Markus earlier asked his followers who they were rooting for at the Super Bowl. About 52% of the 5,233 votes were cast in favor of “Crypto Commercials.” 21.5% voted for “Don’t Care.” 

Meanwhile, the Dogecoin community on r/Dogecoin — a Reddit discussion forum — took to posting memes on the McDonald’s buzz.

Screenshots From r/Dogecoin — A Dogecoin Discussion Group On Reddit 

Price Action: On Friday, McDonald's shares closed 0.7% lower at $255.16. At press time, Dogecoin traded 1.3% higher at $0.15 over 24 hours.

