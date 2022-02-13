Disney's 'Death On The Nile' Tops US Weekend Box Office

The Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) 20th Century Studio snagged the top spot at the U.S. weekend box office with Kenneth Branagh’s long-delayed version of the Agatha Christie mystery “Death on the Nile,” which brought in $12.8 million in ticket sales from 3,280 theaters.

What Happened: The all-star “Death on the Nile” was shot in 2019, but its release was repeatedly postponed due to COVID-based disruptions to the exhibition space and sexual assault accusations against actor Armie Hammer. The studio opened the film during a lull in the film release calendar, with no major blockbusters going into national release.

Last week’s top box office title, “Jackass Forever” from ViacomCBS’ (NASDAQ: VIAC) Paramount Pictures, was the second top-grossing U.S. weekend release with $8.05 million from 3,653 screens. The Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson rom-com “Marry Me” from Comcast’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) ranked third at the box office for its premiere weekend with $8 million from 3,642 screens.

This weekend marked the first time in the pandemic-era box office that none of the top three grossing films were an action-adventure or horror film.

Sony Pictures Releasing (NYSE: SONY) secured the fourth top grossing film with its box office bonanza “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which snagged $7.15 million from 3,300 screens during its ninth week in theatrical release.

Another premiere engagement, the Liam Neeson action film “Blacklight” from Open Road Films and Briarcliff Entertainment, rounded out the top five list with $3.6 million in ticket sales from 2,772 screens.

What Happens Next: This coming weekend has two major new films going into national release. Sony is offering “Uncharted,” a big screen adaptation of the popular video game series starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlhberg.

MGM/United Artists Releasing is putting forth “Dog,” a comedy about the uneasy relationship between a U.S. Army Ranger and his rambunctious military working dog. Channing Tatum co-directed and stars in the film, which was originally scheduled for a February 2021 release.

Among the films opening in limited release are “Ted K” from Super LTD, starring Sharlto Copley as Ted Kaczynski, aka the Unabomber; the Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF-A) crime drama “Pursuit” starring Emile Hirsch and John Cusack; and the Chinese comedy “Too Cool to Kill” from Well Go USA.