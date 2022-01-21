This Chicken Wing Stock Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Disney, Netflix, Ford And Amazon

byHenry Khederian
January 21, 2022 1:29 pm
This Chicken Wing Stock Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Disney, Netflix, Ford And Amazon

Since 1994, Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) has been home to made-to-crave wings and hand-cut seasoned fries, and over the past five years, mouthwatering returns for investors.

Since January 2016, Wingstop stock’s five-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular entertainment, automotive and tech stocks: Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Wingstop is a high-growth franchisor and operator of restaurants specializing in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. 

Wingstop has 11 proprietary flavors, which range from extremely hot to mild. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

Here's how the returns break down from January 2016 to present: 

  • Disney is up from $109.30 to $139.87 for a return of 27.97%
  • Ford is up from $12.51 to $20.88 for a return of 67.17%
  • Netflix is up from $142.45 to $400.52 for a return of 181.24%
  • Amazon is up from $835.77 to $2,922.37 for a return of 249.67%
  • And finally, Wingstop is up from $28.16 to $142.07 for a return of 404.51%.

Photo by Alaundra Alford on Unsplash

 

