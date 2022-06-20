This Chicken Wing Stock Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Disney, Ford, PayPal, Coca-Cola, Alibaba Group And Amazon

Since 1994, Wingstop Inc WING has been home to made-to-crave wings and hand-cut seasoned fries, and over the past five years, mouthwatering returns for investors.

Since June 2017, Wingstop stock’s five-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular entertainment, automotive and tech stocks: Walt Disney Co DIS, PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL, Ford Motor Company F, Coca-Cola Co KO, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.

Wingstop is a high-growth franchisor and operator of restaurants specializing in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings.

Wingstop has 11 proprietary flavors, which range from extremely hot to mild. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

Here's how the returns break down from June 2017 to present: