This Chicken Wing Stock Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Disney, Ford, PayPal, Coca-Cola, Alibaba Group And Amazon

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 20, 2022 10:15 AM | 1 min read

Since 1994, Wingstop Inc WING has been home to made-to-crave wings and hand-cut seasoned fries, and over the past five years, mouthwatering returns for investors.

Since June 2017, Wingstop stock’s five-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular entertainment, automotive and tech stocks: Walt Disney Co DISPayPal Holdings Inc PYPLFord Motor Company FCoca-Cola Co KOAlibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.

Wingstop is a high-growth franchisor and operator of restaurants specializing in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. 

Wingstop has 11 proprietary flavors, which range from extremely hot to mild. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

Here's how the returns break down from June 2017 to present: 

  • Disney is down from $104.36 to $94.34 for a return of -9.60%
  • Ford is up from $11.04 to $11.23 for a return of 1.72%
  • PayPal is up from $54.33 to $72.90 for a return of 85.21%
  • Coca-Cola is up from $45.25 to $59.43 for a return of 31.34%
  • Alibaba is down from $143.01 to $102.24 for a return of -28.51%
  • Amazon is up from $50.19 to $106.22 for a return of 111.64%
  • And finally, Wingstop is up from $30.94 to $76.60 for a return of 147.58%.

 

