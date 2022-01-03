What A 'Strong' Apple 2022 Product Line Up Could Look Like, Featuring A Possible 'Holy Grail' Release

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) had a great 2021 revenue-wise, but it wasn’t a “smash hit year of introductions — ” this would change in 2022, according to tech journalist Mark Gurman.

What Happened: Gurman touched on a slew of upcoming products ranging from laptop computers to smartphones and watches in his recent newsletter.

The analyst said this year should see the introduction of a Mac Pro with up to 40 CPU cores and 128 graphic cores, a new Mac mini, and a large-screened iMac Pro.

“I’d expect Apple to finish its transition to its own silicon from Intel chips as early as June at WWDC 2022,” wrote Gurman.

MacBook Air should see the biggest redesign in 2022, while Apple fans can also look forward to an updated entry-level Macbook Pro and a new iPad Pro with wireless charging, according to Gurman.

Gurman also lined up his expectations from the Tim Cook-led company in the note. He wondered if Apple will stick to the M1 chip or wait for the M2 chip for the iPad Pro given its strong performance.

He also hoped that Apple’s next external monitor — destined to be half price of the Pro Display XDR — would be launched this year.

On the phones and watches front — expected product releases include the iPhone SE 5G, which as per Gurman, should hit store shelves in the first half of 2022. Also, watch out for the revamped iPhone 14 range sporting a hole-punch-sized notch in the fall.

Three new watches are expected — a new SE, a series 8, and a “rugged version” targeting the extreme-sports crowd.

In terms of hardware, the “holy grail,” as per Gurman, will be Apple’s virtual reality headset codenamed N301, which he said has some augmented reality features.

Why It Matters: Gurman noted that September is the month when the most important Apple products are brought out. As for software upgrades, decisions regarding features “aren’t typically settled until the spring.”

Apple's VR headset may or may not become a reality in 2022 as previously targeted timelines for release have slipped in 2020 and 2021, according to Gurman.

In the last 12 months, Apple shares have soared 33.82%, with the iPhone maker blowing away rivals smartphone vendors in operating profit in Q2 2021.

Rumors of an upcoming Apple Car pushed Apple’s shares to record territory in November. As a result, the tech giant is on the cusp of becoming the first-ever three-trillion-dollar company.

Apple’s best days are yet to come, as per Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster, who said his previous $200 price target was “too conservative." He said the company will earn $7 yields in FY 23, which translates into a $250 share price.

Price Action: On Friday, Apple shares closed 0.35% lower at $177.57 in the regular session.

