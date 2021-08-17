fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
368.98
+ 0%
DIA
-0.02
356.59
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.06
446.91
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.91
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
167.21
+ 0.01%

Why Is Powerbridge Technologies' Stock Rising Today?

byAnusuya Lahiri
August 17, 2021 6:54 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Powerbridge Technologies' Stock Rising Today?
  • SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications provider Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTSinked an agreement with Cryptodigital Holdings Ltd.
  • Cryptodigital will provide related services to Powerbridge to acquire a certain number of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) miners and develop and manage the mining operations in Asia and North America under the arrangement.
  • The financial terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.
  • The partnership will help the company achieve a competitive level of mining fleet and hash rate.
  • Powerbridge recently disclosed plans to expand operations to include mining cryptocurrency.
  • Price Action: PBTS shares traded higher by 13.9% at $1.72 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

A Person Behind $611M DeFi Hack Reveals Their Identity In Careless Mistake

What Happened: DeFi protocol Poly Network reported a total loss of over $611 million in an exploit earlier today, making it the biggest hack in DeFi history to date. read more

Kevin O'Leary Believes Ethereum Is Ultrasound Money

What Happened: Canadian investor and TV personality Kevin O’Leary explained in a Cameo video that Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) new upgrades could see it becoming ultrasound money in the near future. read more

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says New Infrastructure Bill Will Force Crypto Exchanges To Surveil Customer Transactions

What Happened: Brian Armstrong, co-founder, and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), joined a list of crypto executives opposing the newly proposed infrastructure bill’s broad definition of crypto brokers. read more

Ethereum Popularity Leads To NYSE-Listed Company Giving Up Its Ticker

The rising popularity of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has prompted furniture retailer Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) to change its ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange. read more