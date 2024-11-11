After Trump's Win, It's Time To Take Profits On Gold

Trump Will Fix It

In my previous post (The Post-Trump Victory Trade), I highlighted a half dozen stocks in which my subscribers and I had positions that had double digit gains the day after Trump’s election victory. In response, a commenter wrote, “Well, I didn’t like any of those trades, so I will stick to my Gold and Silver.”.

As it happened, the day after Trump’s victory, was also the day of the “Great Gold Puke“, as The Market Ear put it:

All good things… ….must come to an end. Gold is puking, putting in the biggest down candle in forever as it breaks below the short term trend channel. The 50 day comes in around $2635, and the bigger trend line around $2600. Refinitiv

Why would gold tumble after Trump’s victory? Perhaps there’s a clue in the Trump campaign’s slogan, “Trump will fix it”. One of the things Trump will fix is the elevated geopolitical risk the world has seen over the last few years, starting with the Russia-Ukraine War, and extending to the wars in the Mideast between Israel and Hamas, and Israel and Iran, and tensions between China and Taiwan.

Geopolitical Risk Is Already Starting To Ebb

The geopolitical risk premium is a key factor influencing the price of precious metals like gold and silver, as they are traditionally seen as a haven during times of instability and war. Given that, note what has happened since Trump’s victory:

Hamas has called for an end to its war with Israel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Trump on his victory, praised Trump’s bravery during the first assassination attempt on him, and expressed an openness toward talks aimed at ending the Ukraine war. Peace between the U.S. and Russia would facilitate peace in the Mideast and elsewhere, given Russia’s ties to Iran, China, and other key countries.

China’s President Xi also extended congratulations and an olive branch to Trump.

If Trump succeeds in ending the wars in Eastern Europe and the Mideast, and calming tensions across the Taiwan Strait, that would further reduce gold’s geopolitical risk premium.

The Deflationary Potential Of Trump’s Domestic Policies

You’re probably thinking now that even if peace starts to break out, high inflation is baked into the cake because of government spending, and that should boost the price of gold. Consider, though, the deflationary potential of Trump’s proposed policies, and those of his close allies.

Trump’s tariffs . Critics of tariffs often point out that they are, effectively, a regressive tax on domestic consumers. This is actually true, and like all regressive taxes, they are deflationary. Just as throwing money and low income Americans boosted inflation during COVID, an effective regressive tax on them would cool inflation.

. Critics of tariffs often point out that they are, effectively, a regressive tax on domestic consumers. This is actually true, and like all regressive taxes, they are deflationary. Just as throwing money and low income Americans boosted inflation during COVID, an effective regressive tax on them would cool inflation. Trump’s deportations. Deporting millions of illegal aliens–or deporting a smaller number and prompting millions more to self-deport–will have a deflationary effect on sectors such as housing, as there will be fewer consumers competing for the same number of homes.

Deporting millions of illegal aliens–or deporting a smaller number and prompting millions more to self-deport–will have a deflationary effect on sectors such as housing, as there will be fewer consumers competing for the same number of homes. RFK, Jr.’s campaign against chronic disease . Every case of diabetes and other chronic diseases RFK, Jr. can prevent with changes to American food policy means a reduction of tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars in health care spending. That would cool healthcare inflation.

. Every case of diabetes and other chronic diseases RFK, Jr. can prevent with changes to American food policy means a reduction of tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars in health care spending. That would cool healthcare inflation. Elon Musk’s Department Of Government Efficiency. Elon Musk has spoken about slashing the number of federal employees (something Vivek Ramaswamy pointed out could be done while avoiding Civil Service regulations) and cutting government waste. That would be deflationary too.

Much Of This Is Likely To Happen

We all remember how Trump was stymied in his first term, but he is in a much stronger position now. He won a landslide victory, and is now the undisputed leader of the Republican Party. Plus, he has much smarter, and more competent people on his side now, such as Elon Musk. None of this is particularly good for gold and silver prices.

Taking My Own Counsel

On Thursday, I exited the two gold positions I had, in Olra Mining (ORLA) and IAMGOLD (IAG), as you can see below, in my list of trade exits for this week.

Lantheus Holdings LNTH . Bought at $94.84 on 8/16/2024; stopped out at $96.99 on 11/6/2024. Profit: 2.3%. Orla Mining (ORLA 4.11%↑). Bought for an effective price of $2.90 on 11/17/2023 (I sold $5 strike puts on it for $2.10, and those puts exercised on 11/17/2023); sold for $4.60 on 11/7/2024. Profit: 59%.

Call spread on Super Micro Computer SMCI . Entered at a net debit of $0.33 on 11/4/2024; will expire worthless on 11/8/2024. Loss: 100%. Calls on IAMGOLD IAG . Bought for $0.75 on 10/8/2024; sold (second half) for $1.15 on 11/7/2024. Profit: 53%. Calls on Emergent BioSolutions EBS . Bought for $2.05 on 8/30/2024; sold for $4.10 on 11/7/2024. Profit: 100%. Call spread on TG Therapeutics (TGTX 2.33%↑). Entered at net debit of $0.33 on 8/30/2024; exited at a net credit of $0.94 on 11/8/2024. Profit: 184%. Call spread on Tesla TSLA . Entered at a net debit of $1.63 on 4/8/2024; exited at net credit of $4.74 on 11/8/2024. Profit: 191%. Call spread on Innodata INOD . Entered at $0.33 on 8/13/2024; exited at $0.97 on 11/8/2024. Profit: 194%. Call spread on Powell Industries POWL . Entered at a net debit of $1.60 on 8/13/2024; exited at a net credit of $4.75 on 11/7/2024. Profit: 197%. Calls on Travelzoo TZOO . Bought at $1 on 7/23/2024; sold (half) at $8.30 on 11/6/2024. Profit: 730%.

