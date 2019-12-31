10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of The Decade

The 2010s was an exceptional decade on Wall Street no matter how you look at it. Not only was there no economic recession or bear market at any point in the decade, the S&P 500 nearly tripled throughout the 2010s, gaining 190% and making new all-time highs.

There were plenty of winners on Wall Street in the 2010s, but some were certainly bigger than others. Here are the 10 best-performing S&P 500 stocks since Dec. 31, 2009.

1. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX)

It’s not surprising that Netflix was the best investment in the S&P 500 in the past 10 years considering the company nearly single handedly disrupted the television and movie industries. Netflix shares are up 4,126.5% in the past decade.

2. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX)

MarketAxess wasn't as obvious of a top performer as Netflix given that its market cap was much smaller coming into the decade. But the stock’s 2,605.7% gain during the 2010s beat out all the other popular FANG growth stocks, as well as the rest of the S&P members.

ABIOMED dominated the 2010s thanks to the success of its temporary heart pumps, and its decade gains are even more impressive considering its weakness in 2019. Even after dropping 47% in the final year of the decade, ABIOMED shares still finished the 2010s up 1,858.8% overall.

4. Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO)

The 2010s may have been the decade of connected devices, and perhaps no other company rode that tailwind better than semiconductor stock Broadcom. The stock finished the decade up 1,587.3%.

5. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI)

United Rentals is the world’s largest equipment rental company, and the world was clearly renting in the 2010s. United finished the decade up 1,538.8%.

6. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN)

Invisalign parent company Align had a huge decade, including tacking on another 54.7% gain in the fourth quarter of 2019. The stock finished the 2010s up 1,491.8% overall.

7. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN)

Biopharmaceutical company Regeneron’s 2010 gains were heavily front-weighted. Incredibly, despite an overall negative return of 9.3% in the second half of the decade, Regeneron finished the 2010s up 1,416.4% overall.

Amazon is certainly in the argument for most successful company of the 2010s, so it’s no surprise its stock was among the market’s best performers. Amazon shares gained 1,323.3% on the decade.

9. Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL)

A booming economy in the 2010s had Americans buying, and Old Dominion was delivering. The stock delivered big for investors as well, gaining 1,293.4% in the past decade.

10. Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA)

Beauty products leader Ulta limped to the finish line of the decade, declining 26.7% in the last half of 2019. However, Ulta was still one of the biggest winners of the 2010s, gaining 1,212.4% overall.