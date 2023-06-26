Cannabis Stock Movers For June 26, 2023

GAINERS:
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 8.01% at $0.64
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 3.95% at $1.58
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed up 3.51% at $73.07
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 3.27% at $102.03
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed up 3.26% at $3.80
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 3.20% at $1.29
LOSERS:
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 15.50% at $0.01
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 6.90% at $3.24
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 5.76% at $0.14
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 3.60% at $0.14
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 3.27% at $0.39
