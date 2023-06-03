A Look At Cannabis Terpenes: Myrcene

This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission.

Myrcene is one of the most abundant terpenes found in the cannabis plant. It is known to give certain cannabis strains an enhanced flavor and aroma. In this article, we will explore what myrcene is and how it affects cannabis. So if you’re looking to get more out of your marijuana experience, read on and learn more about myrcene.

What Are Terpenes?

Terpenes are a group of compounds found in a wide variety of plants that contribute to their aroma and flavor. Terpenes are present in plants that have a distinctive smell like pine, lavender, and even fresh orange peel, but because of terpene’s high concentration in cannabis, they are most commonly associated with this plant.

Terpenes have been used for centuries as medicinal remedies, fragrances, and even flavoring agents. When consumed, terpenes can have a variety of effects on the consumer. For example, some terpenes may act as anti-inflammatories or antioxidants, while others may produce calming or sedating effects. Research has shown that certain terpenes may be beneficial for treating conditions such as anxiety and depression. Terpenes can also interact with other compounds to produce different effects such as increased energy or relaxation. A terpenes effects on consumers vary depending on the specific compound and its concentration within the product being consumed.

What Is The Entourage Effect?

The entourage effect is a phenomenon in which the components of cannabis interact with each other synergistically. This means that when combined, the individual components produce an effect that is greater than the sum of their parts. In particular, the terpenes found in cannabis are thought to be responsible for this enhanced effect.

Terpenes are volatile aromatic compounds that give cannabis its unique aroma and flavor, and they have also been found to possess numerous therapeutic benefits. The entourage effect is based on the idea that these various cannabinoids and terpenes work together to create a potent medicinal effect that can be beneficial for those looking for relief from a wide variety of medical conditions. While more research is needed to fully understand the effects of this interaction, it appears clear that combining different cannabinoids and terpenes can lead to enhanced results.

What Is Myrcene?

Myrcene is a terpene found in many plants, including hops, lemongrass, and thyme. It is the most abundant terpene found in cannabis and is responsible for many of cannabis’ aromatic and flavor characteristics. It is also known to have sedative effects, which can contribute to the feeling of relaxation associated with some strains of cannabis. Myrcene is thought to be an effective muscle relaxant and pain reliever, as well as helpful in reducing anxiety and stress.

Myrcene has an entourage effect when combined with cannabinoids. It is thought to increase the bioavailability of cannabinoids by allowing them to cross the blood-brain barrier more easily. This means that it may increase the efficacy of cannabinoids when present together. The levels of myrcene vary from strain to strain and can be used to evaluate the strain’s potency.

Myrcene’s aroma has been described as musky, earthy, herbal, fruity, and even balsamic. Myrcene levels are often higher in Indica-dominant varieties and lower in Sativa-dominant varieties, but may vary significantly from strain to strain. Myrcene also carries different aromas depending on how much of it is present in a cannabis strain. Though it may smell slightly different from one strain to another, it does have some common characteristics like other terpenes. Sweet and citrusy notes can be detected when myrcene levels are high, while more earthy notes can be present when the levels are lower.

Chemical Structure Of Myrcene

Myrcene is a monoterpene, which means that its molecular structure is one of the simplest of any aroma compound. It serves as a foundation for other, more intricate terpenes. Additional monoterpenes present in many of the most well-liked cannabis strains include limonene, pinene, and linalool. But, myrcene is on another level because it makes up a staggering 50% of total terpene concentration in distinct strains.

Myrcene has an unsaturated hydrocarbon structure with two double bonds that can form rings. The chemical formula for myrcene is C10H16. It is related to limonene which contains one double bond instead of two. Limonene has a similar odor profile as myrcene but is more citrusy than earthy. Myrcene is used in many industries such as perfumes, pharmaceuticals, food flavoring, and natural insect repellents. Its unique scent makes it a popular choice for many products.

What Are The Effects Of Myrcene?

Several studies have shown that myrcene may have therapeutic effects. Myrcene, like other terpenes, is thought to offer possible anti-inflammatory, potential anti-tumor, sleep-supportive, and other health advantages.

Other uses of myrcene-rich plants include:

Decrease pain and improve sleep

Encourage calmness

Improve disposition and calm nerves

Ease anxiety

Protect health by boosting the immune system

The effects of myrcene can vary depending on how much of it is in a person’s body. For example, those who consume cannabis strains that are high in myrcene may experience sedative effects due to its calming properties.

What Cannabis Strains Are High In Myrcene?

Certain strains are known to be high in myrcene, meaning that the plant contains more myrcene than other terpenes. These strains have a higher concentration of myrcene in their terpene profile, making them stand out from other strains. Knowing which strains are higher or lower in myrcene can be beneficial for those looking to find specific types of relief by using cannabis-derived products.

These strains usually yield large amounts of myrcene:

9 Pound Hammer

Blue Dream

FPOG

Granddaddy Purple

Grape Ape

Harlequin

OG Kush

Remedy

Tangie

Where Can You Find Myrcene Besides Cannabis?

Most of us know about terpenes from the profiles of our favorite cannabis strains or from full-spectrum CBD oils. But it’s important to know that myrcene and other terpenes can be found all over nature, not just in cannabis plants.

Myrcene is also found in these plants:

Basil

Black Pepper

Cardamom

Cinnamon

Cloves

Guava Melon

Hops

Houttuynia

Lemongrass

Mango

Myrcene is an effective terpene with a variety of uses and benefits. Its unique smell and taste make it perfect for adding complexity to any strain or product. With its many possible applications, Myrcene is sure to be popular among cannabis consumers for years to come.