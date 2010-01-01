Why Cannabis Companies Should Focus More On Retention

By Liesl Bernard Up until recently, the cannabis industry was growing at a breakneck pace and the focus was on hiring. U.S. cannabis retail sales skyrocketed from $3.1 billion in 2015 to $33 billion in 2022. In response, hiring boomed: the number of cannabis jobs has grown from more than 100,000 in 2017 to more than 400,000 at the start of this year.