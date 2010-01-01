Benzinga Cannabis Contributors

Benzinga Cannabis Contributors

Benzinga Staff Writer

Is &#39;Marijuana&#39; A Racist Word? Experts Have An Unexpected Answer
Is 'Marijuana' A Racist Word? Experts Have An Unexpected Answer
By Rebecca Rivas via Missouri Independent. You can read the article in Spanish here.
Weed For Seniors? Yes, Please
Weed For Seniors? Yes, Please
By Mara Gordon
Cannabis Terpenes: Limonene And Its Effects
Cannabis Terpenes: Limonene And Its Effects
This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission.
How To Staff Smart During A Downturn
How To Staff Smart During A Downturn
By Liesl Bernard 
Cannabis Terpenes: What You Need To Know About Pinene
Cannabis Terpenes: What You Need To Know About Pinene
This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission.
Two Point Eight: A Father&#39;s Story Of Cannabis Criminalization In America
Two Point Eight: A Father's Story Of Cannabis Criminalization In America
By Bernard Noble
A Look At Cannabis Terpenes: Myrcene
A Look At Cannabis Terpenes: Myrcene
This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission.
The Importance Of Cannabis Terpenes In Spring: How They Blossom And Enhance The Weed Experience
The Importance Of Cannabis Terpenes In Spring: How They Blossom And Enhance The Weed Experience
This article was originally published on Skunk and appears here with permission.
OPINION: Ed Perlmutter On Cannabis Banking In The Time Of SVB
OPINION: Ed Perlmutter On Cannabis Banking In The Time Of SVB
By Sahar Ayinehsazian, Hon. Ed Perlmutter and J. Devoy Dubuque Prior to its sudden shutdown, Silicon Valley Bank had a reputation for serving start-ups and entrepreneurs. Amongst its lesser-known clientele were cannabis-related businesses, which have long struggled with access to depository and lending services.
Putting The &#39;Green&#39; In Renewable Energy At Cannabis Grow Facilities
Putting The 'Green' In Renewable Energy At Cannabis Grow Facilities
By Lee Hoffman and Liana Feinn Growing four pounds of marijuana at an indoor facility can consume as much electricity as  the average American home uses in a year. Cannabis growth is now responsible for 1% of all U.S. electricity consumption per year, and this consumption is expected to increase to 3% by 2035. 
Indoor Cannabis Grows: What You Need To Know To Get Started
Indoor Cannabis Grows: What You Need To Know To Get Started
This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission.
Why Cannabis Companies Should Focus More On Retention
Why Cannabis Companies Should Focus More On Retention
By Liesl Bernard Up until recently, the cannabis industry was growing at a breakneck pace and the focus was on hiring.  U.S. cannabis retail sales skyrocketed from $3.1 billion in 2015 to $33 billion in 2022. In response, hiring boomed: the number of cannabis jobs has grown from more than 100,000 in 2017 to more than 400,000 at the start of this year. 
After Years Of Incarceration, Cannabis Brings New Opportunities
After Years Of Incarceration, Cannabis Brings New Opportunities
By Katherine Lehman
Who Was The Winner With German Recreational Light? Pharmaceutical Cannabis
Who Was The Winner With German Recreational Light? Pharmaceutical Cannabis
By Michael Sassano, CEO of Somai Pharmaceuticals Germany has finally come out with their proposed regulation, and the clear winner is pharmaceutical EU-GMP cultivators and manufacturers.
Cannabis Oil: What Is It And How Does It Work?
Cannabis Oil: What Is It And How Does It Work?
This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission.
Cannabis In America On The 50th Anniversary Of Hip-Hop
Cannabis In America On The 50th Anniversary Of Hip-Hop
By Fab 5 Freddy
The Great Misconception About The Potency Of Cannabis Products
The Great Misconception About The Potency Of Cannabis Products
By Paul Botto, co-founder and president of Lucid Green Inconsistent testing and potency inflation paired with rampant counterfeiting drive the overall misunderstanding of cannabis product potency and perpetuate the stigma that the cannabis industry isn’t legitimate. 
What Are Synthetic Cannabinoids And Synthetic Marijuana
What Are Synthetic Cannabinoids And Synthetic Marijuana
This article was originally published on Askgrowers and appears here with permission.
Do Cannabis Dispensaries Track How Much You Buy?
Do Cannabis Dispensaries Track How Much You Buy?
This article was originally published on Askgrowers and appears here with permission.
Infographic: How 2023 Is Affecting Cannabis Restrictions In The US
Infographic: How 2023 Is Affecting Cannabis Restrictions In The US
Via BestCBDOils. Check out this infographic about cannabis regulations and restrictions in the US.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved