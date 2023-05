Bullish Wednesday For Marijuana Stocks - iAnthus Capital Hldgs, Charlottes Web Holdings Among Top Gainers

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 13.17% at $0.26

shares closed down 13.17% at $0.26 Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 5.73% at $4.20

shares closed down 5.73% at $4.20 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 3.67% at $0.16

shares closed down 3.67% at $0.16 MariMed MRMD shares closed down 3.11% at $0.44

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.