Psyched: $20M Research Fund, LSD Microdosing For Cancer, MEAI Enters Clinical Stage, Reform Update & More

Researchers At Johns Hopkins Get $20M Fund Prompted By Longtime Psychedelics Scientist

Johns Hopkins University academics received a boost in funding thanks to the recently launched Roland R. Griffiths Ph.D. Professorship Fund.

Featured in the New York Times, Griffiths is a psychopharmacologist and professor of neuroscience, psychiatry and behavioral studies. He is the founding director of the Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research at the same institution where he is now passing the torch for others to keep advancing the science of psychedelics. Read more HERE.

LSD Microdosing To Ease Cancer-Related Distress: Phase 2 Clinical Trial Gets Green Light

Australia-based MindBio Therapeutics Corp., an ex-subsidiary to Blackhawk Corp. received ethics approval for a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing the effects of LSD microdoses paired with meaning-centered psychotherapy for patients with advanced-stage cancer.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study follows positive outcomes from a Phase 1 trial on healthy volunteers including increases in energy, social connectivity, creativity, wellness and happiness as well as tolerance to the LSD microdoses. Read more HERE.

Clearmind Medicine Secures Approval To Launch Clinical Trial For Alcohol Addiction Treatment

Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND, an Israeli biotech company received approval from the IMCA center’s Ethics Committee for the announced Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing its proprietary MEAI-based compound, CMND-100, for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD.) Clearmind discovers and develops novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics for major undertreated health problems.

The Ethics Committee is the European and Israeli equivalent of the IRB in the U.S. of the IMCA center operating under the Declaration of Helsinki regulations and other international conventions around medical experiments on humans. It must authorize, review and monitor medical research and trials involving human subjects. Exclusive comments and more HERE.

Washington State Moves Toward Legalizing Psilocybin Therapy As Gov Inslee Approves Pilot Program

Governor Jay Inslee (D) approved a Senate proposal promoting psilocybin research and a pilot program assessing it as a mental health treatment.

The Washington Psilocybin Services Act or SB5263 was amended several times in its passage through both chambers before arriving at the governor’s desk on April 20, where it was again modified by a partial veto that Inslee said “no longer aligns with the bill’s intent,” reported Marijuana Moment. Read more HERE.

Other news on state-level psychedelics reform includes Arizona governor’s approval of an appropriations bill including a $5 million grant for psilocybin research, Connecticut’s decriminalization measure, Maine’s “Psilocybin Health Access Act,” Vermont’s psilocybin legalization and advisory working group and Missouri’s bill on psilocybin research.

