Range
0.08 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
104.7K/92.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.49
Mkt Cap
10.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.08
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
130M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 9:51AM
Psyched Wellness Ltd is a health supplements company. The company creates organic and medicinal mushrooms for general body wellness. Its product includes Amanita Muscaria Tincture.

Psyched Wellness Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Psyched Wellness (PSYCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Psyched Wellness (OTCQB: PSYCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Psyched Wellness's (PSYCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Psyched Wellness.

Q

What is the target price for Psyched Wellness (PSYCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Psyched Wellness

Q

Current Stock Price for Psyched Wellness (PSYCF)?

A

The stock price for Psyched Wellness (OTCQB: PSYCF) is $0.0837 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:40:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Psyched Wellness (PSYCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Psyched Wellness.

Q

When is Psyched Wellness (OTCQB:PSYCF) reporting earnings?

A

Psyched Wellness does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Psyched Wellness (PSYCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Psyched Wellness.

Q

What sector and industry does Psyched Wellness (PSYCF) operate in?

A

Psyched Wellness is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.