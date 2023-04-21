Psychedelics Reform Update: NC's $5M Grant, WA's Pilot Program, Plus Rescheduling Proposals

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by Alexander_Volkov and canbedone on Shutterstock.

Iowa : HF240 removing psilocybin and psilocin from the state’s list of controlled substances as Schedule I drugs is pending at the House public safety committee, where the subcommittee has unanimously recommended its passage.

Massachusetts : HB3574 rescheduling MDMA and making it available for PTSD treatment following FDA approval with a $5,000 cap was sent by the House to the Public Health joint committee, with Senate concurrence on April 18.

Nevada : Amended SB242 , which will now solely create a psychedelics working group, got the Senate’s approval on April 13 and is now heading toward the full chamber.

Hawaii : HB1340 creates an advisory council for potential regulations for legal access to psilocybin and MDMA once federally approved. The bill was amended and approved in full-chamber Senate and headed back to the House for concurrence, where the chamber expressed disagreement with the changes. Discussions are ongoing.

Washington : Multi-amended SB5263 promoting psilocybin research and a new pilot program for military veterans and first responders with PTSD and SUDs has received the Senate’s final approval and was sent to Gov. Jay Inslee (D) on April 20.

North Carolina : HB727 would create a $5-million grant fund to expand psychedelic research. As of August 2024, the state’s Health Department will accept applications focusing on “breakthrough therapies” — psilocybin for anxiety, depression and pain management; and MDMA for PTSD for military veterans, first responders, frontline health workers and people who suffered domestic violence or sexual assault. Funding would be provided for three years of research.

