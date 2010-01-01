Lara Goldstein

Lara is a professional who is passionate about keeping up with the latest developments in the psychedelics industry. She has experience in research and communications, and has worked with various public and private organizations while operating withi...
Psyched: Steve Cohen&#39;s New Biopharma Bet, California Gov. Authorizes Medical Psychedelics &amp; More
Steve Cohen Keeps Betting On Biopharma With Purchase Of 119M+ Bionomics Shares
Maine&#39;s Portland Leads Drug Policy Reform, Decriminalizing Psychedelic Plants And Fungi
The City Council in Portland, Maine recently voted 6-3 in favor of a resolution deprioritizing local law enforcement for possession, use, cultivation for personal use or sharing psychedelic plants and fungi, placing controlled substances consumption as a public health matter.
Decoding Insurance Reimbursement For Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy With BrainFutures Guide
In the midst of an expected FDA approval of MDMA-assisted therapy in 2024, BrainFutures has released a comprehensive guide for practitioners offering psychedelic-assisted therapy (PAT.)  B
Atai Life Sciences Completes Phase 1 Clinical Study Of Oral Film DMT Formulation
Clinical-stage biopharma company atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) has completed its Phase 1 study evaluating proprietary oral transmucosal film (OTF) DMT formulation VLS-01 in 74 healthy participants.
Cybin Completes Dosing In Phase 2 Study Of CYB003 For Major Depressive Disorder Treatment
Cybin Inc. (NYSE: CYBN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing novel psychedelic-based mental health treatments, has completed dosing of the final participant cohort in the
Steve Cohen Keeps Betting On Biopharma With Purchase Of 119M+ Bionomics Shares
NY Mets owner billionaire Steve Cohen has bought as many as 119,092,680 ordinary shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ: BNOX) through his Point72 asset management firm, again showing support for the biopharma sector.
Insider&#39;s Look At Psychedelics Industry On Risk Management, Gray Market &amp; Cannabis Industry
Benzinga spoke to cannabis insurance broker AlphaRoot’s managing director Isaac Bock on the need for rules and potential outcomes on psychedelic-assisted therapies to be precise. He called on healthcare providers to be prepared, from a risk management perspective, to offer and conduct these treatments.
GH Research&#39;s Psychedelic Drug Candidate For Depression Meets FDA: Clinical Program On Hold
After the usual 30-day review period, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed GH Research’s (NASDAQ: GHRS) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 1 clinical trial of proprietary inhalable 5-MeO-DMT compound GH001 on clinical hold due to “insufficient information to assess risks on huma
Gov Newsom Green Lights Medical Psychedelics If Rescheduled And New Marijuana Testing Rules
California’s Governor Gavin Newsom (D) signed two of several psychedelics and marijuana proposals. The Bills
Psychedelic Therapy Providers: Risk Management Perspective From A Cannabis Insurance Specialist
Despite the numerous existing and ongoing studies pointing to psychedelic-assisted therapy's effectiveness, the regulatory and political concerns are yet to be resolved.
Argentina&#39;s Nacho Bottinelli On Psychedelics In Latin America: &#39;Brazil Opened A Giant Portal To Me&#39;
Original story by Lara Goldstein for El Planteo.
Psyched: DMT &amp; SSRIs For Depression, MDMA Training, Negative Responses To Psychedelics &amp; More
Depression Relief: Possible Therapy Boost With DMT & SSRIs Small Pharma Clinical Results New findings on safety, tolerability and efficacy from a clinical study assessing the interaction of psychedelics and traditional pharma for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) are out.
Psychedelics Reform Update: Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maine, California, Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana
Since our previous roundup, whether inside state legislatures or out on the streets, there’s been some consistent movement of proposals concerning psychedelics. As of Sept. 28:
EXCLUSIVE: 4 Cannabis Insiders Share Tips On Technology For Marijuana Retail
If you’re a retailer for cannabis businesses, here are some technology insights from four panelists, led by House of Puff’s CEO Kristina Lopez Adduci who moderated the talk at the recent Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago.
Analyzing Long-Term Negative Responses To Psychedelics: Researchers Release Study
The journal Nature published a new research analysis from Imperial College London (ICL)’s Center for Psychedelic Research and University of California San Francisco (UCSF)’s Psychedelics Division, including renowned David Erritzoe and Robin Carhart-Harris.
EXCLUSIVE: Why The US Virgin Islands Are Fertile Soil For Cannabis Businesses
Who says all cannabis opportunities are on the continent? To speak of one, the case of the U.S. Virgin Islands is quite captivating and holds incentives and potential in the cannabis sector. 
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Catalysts Praise SAFER Momentum, Plus State Market Prospects
The cannabis industry is poised for some serious growth owing to the historic clearance of the SAFER Banking Act by the
PharmaTher Is &#39;One Step Closer To Being A Ketamine Leader&#39; Due To FDA Acceptance
The Food and Durg Administration (FDA) has accepted specialty biopharma company PharmaTher Holdings’ (OTCQB: PHRRF) new drug application for a racemic ketamine product. 
Canada Approves Legal Medical Psilocybin Access For Veteran, To Undergo Apex&#39;s Macrodose Therapy (CORRECTED)
Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that Kelsi Sheren's treatment does not represent the first legal access to medical psilocybin in Canada. 
Cybin And Fluence Partner To Support EMBARK Training For Phase 3 CYB003 Trial For Depression
Clinical-stage psychedelics biotech Cybin Inc.

