Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For April 10, 2023

GAINERS:
- HEXO HEXO shares closed up 30.16% at $1.64
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 11.05% at $0.69
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 7.11% at $76.52
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 5.38% at $2.74
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 3.95% at $0.40
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 3.24% at $1.91
LOSERS:
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 10.61% at $0.64
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 3.40% at $5.12
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 3.36% at $1.44
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 3.02% at $0.14
