For the first time ever, the 15th edition of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, underway in Chicago September 13-14, presented a series of Benzinga Cannabis Awards.
“Finding the best of the best in cannabis is no easy feat, but someone has to do it. So, we assembled a panel of high-level judges to help us determine who are the people and organizations driving the cannabis industry forward,” said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick.
In a packed ballroom at Chicago's historic Palmer House Hotel, winners of the Benzinga Cannabis Awards were announced on Monday. The awards celebrate new, creative, innovative and outstanding people, solutions and companies in the cannabis industry.
We congratulate all of them as well as those who were nominated.
MOST IMPACTFUL CANNABIS EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR
Ben Kovler, CEO, founder and chairman of Green Thumb Industries GTBIF: Creating a Great American Growth Story
“BRETT ROPER AWARD” FOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Nancy Whiteman, founder and CEO of Wana Brands
FRIEND OF THE INDUSTRY AWARD
Rep. David Joyce (R) of Ohio told the audience: "God bless you all for taking on this fight. I am going to keep doing my best to help you."
CANNABIS ADVOCATE OF THE YEAR
Mary Bailey of the Last Prisoner Project
SOCIAL EQUITY AWARD
Desiree Perez – The Parent Company GRAMF
BEST CANNABIS LEADER UNDER 40
Luke Anderson, co-founder of Cann
ACHIEVEMENT IN BUILDING TRUST
Emily Paxhia, co-founder of Poseidon Investment
MOST EFFECTIVE CELEBRITY CANNABIS BRAND
Cookies, founded by Berner
CANNABIS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF THE YEAR
US Cannabis Council
CANNABIS LIFESTYLE REPORTER OF THE YEAR
Jon Cappetta, High Times Magazine
CANNABIS POLICY REPORTER OF THE YEAR
Marijuana Moment – Kyle Jaeger
CANNABIS FINANCE REPORTER OF THE YEAR
CNBC – Tim Seymour
CANNABIS BUSINESS REPORTER OF THE YEAR
Insider – Jeremy Berke
BEST EUROPEAN CANNABIS COMPANY
TILRAY Brands TLRY
BEST LATIN AMERICAN CANNABIS COMPANY
Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF
BEST CANADIAN CANNABIS COMPANY
Village Farms VFF
HOTTEST CANNABIS TECHNOLOGY
Weedmaps (NASDAQ: MAPS)
BEST CANNABIS LAW FIRM
Foley Hoag, LLP
BEST CANNABIS ACCOUNTING FIRM
Crowe LLP
BEST INVESTMENT RESEARCH
Viridian Capital – Scott Greiper
BEST CANNABIS INDUSTRY ANALYST
Matt Bottomley, Cannacord
BEST USE OF CAPITAL
Jushi Holdings (OTCQX: JUSHF)
MOST INNOVATIVE CANNABIS LENDER
Pelorus Equity Group
MOST INNOVATIVE CANNABIS ETF
YOLO – AdvisorShares
CANNABIS INVESTORS AWARD - INSTITUTIONAL
Ricky Sandler, Eminence Capital
CANNABIS INVESTORS AWARD - PRIVATE EQUITY / VC
Mitch Baruchowitz, Merida Capital
BEST CANNABIS RETAIL EXPANSION STRATEGY
Trulieve TRUL TCNNF
BEST CANNABIS PARTNERSHIP
TILT TLLTF, which brought a true social equity partnership to the Shinnecock Indian Nation
BEST USE OF CAPITAL
Jushi Holdings JUSH JUSHF
BEST M&A DEAL
Flora Growth FLGC enhances U.S. infrastructure and CPG portfolio through the acquisition of category-leading wellness brand JustCBD
MOST ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY OPERATOR
Geomat Patented Water Recovery Systems
MOST INNOVATIVE CANNABIS BRAND
Miss Grass
MOST INNOVATIVE CANNABIS SMALL BUSINESS
House of Saka Infused Wines from Napa Valley
Photo: Benzinga
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
