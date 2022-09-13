For the first time ever, the 15th edition of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, underway in Chicago September 13-14, presented a series of Benzinga Cannabis Awards.

“Finding the best of the best in cannabis is no easy feat, but someone has to do it. So, we assembled a panel of high-level judges to help us determine who are the people and organizations driving the cannabis industry forward,” said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick.

In a packed ballroom at Chicago's historic Palmer House Hotel, winners of the Benzinga Cannabis Awards were announced on Monday. The awards celebrate new, creative, innovative and outstanding people, solutions and companies in the cannabis industry.

We congratulate all of them as well as those who were nominated.

MOST IMPACTFUL CANNABIS EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR

Ben Kovler, CEO, founder and chairman of Green Thumb Industries GTBIF: Creating a Great American Growth Story

“BRETT ROPER AWARD” FOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Nancy Whiteman, founder and CEO of Wana Brands

FRIEND OF THE INDUSTRY AWARD

Rep. David Joyce (R) of Ohio told the audience: "God bless you all for taking on this fight. I am going to keep doing my best to help you."

CANNABIS ADVOCATE OF THE YEAR

Mary Bailey of the Last Prisoner Project

SOCIAL EQUITY AWARD

Desiree Perez – The Parent Company GRAMF

BEST CANNABIS LEADER UNDER 40

Luke Anderson, co-founder of Cann

ACHIEVEMENT IN BUILDING TRUST

Emily Paxhia, co-founder of Poseidon Investment

MOST EFFECTIVE CELEBRITY CANNABIS BRAND

Cookies, founded by Berner

CANNABIS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF THE YEAR

US Cannabis Council

CANNABIS LIFESTYLE REPORTER OF THE YEAR

Jon Cappetta, High Times Magazine

CANNABIS POLICY REPORTER OF THE YEAR

Marijuana Moment – Kyle Jaeger

CANNABIS FINANCE REPORTER OF THE YEAR

CNBC – Tim Seymour

CANNABIS BUSINESS REPORTER OF THE YEAR

Insider – Jeremy Berke

BEST EUROPEAN CANNABIS COMPANY

TILRAY Brands TLRY

BEST LATIN AMERICAN CANNABIS COMPANY

Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF

BEST CANADIAN CANNABIS COMPANY

Village Farms VFF

HOTTEST CANNABIS TECHNOLOGY

Weedmaps (NASDAQ: MAPS)

BEST CANNABIS LAW FIRM

Foley Hoag, LLP

BEST CANNABIS ACCOUNTING FIRM

Crowe LLP

BEST INVESTMENT RESEARCH

Viridian Capital – Scott Greiper

BEST CANNABIS INDUSTRY ANALYST

Matt Bottomley, Cannacord

BEST USE OF CAPITAL

Jushi Holdings (OTCQX: JUSHF)

MOST INNOVATIVE CANNABIS LENDER

Pelorus Equity Group

MOST INNOVATIVE CANNABIS ETF

YOLO – AdvisorShares

CANNABIS INVESTORS AWARD - INSTITUTIONAL

Ricky Sandler, Eminence Capital

CANNABIS INVESTORS AWARD - PRIVATE EQUITY / VC

Mitch Baruchowitz, Merida Capital

BEST CANNABIS RETAIL EXPANSION STRATEGY

Trulieve TRUL TCNNF

BEST CANNABIS PARTNERSHIP

TILT TLLTF, which brought a true social equity partnership to the Shinnecock Indian Nation

BEST USE OF CAPITAL

Jushi Holdings JUSH JUSHF

BEST M&A DEAL

Flora Growth FLGC enhances U.S. infrastructure and CPG portfolio through the acquisition of category-leading wellness brand JustCBD

MOST ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY OPERATOR

Geomat Patented Water Recovery Systems

MOST INNOVATIVE CANNABIS BRAND

Miss Grass

MOST INNOVATIVE CANNABIS SMALL BUSINESS

House of Saka Infused Wines from Napa Valley

Photo: Benzinga