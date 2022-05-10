Intelgenx Technologies, Compass Pathways Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

GAINERS:
- Intelgenx Technologies IGXT shares closed up 16.68% at $0.26
- Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 11.41% at $8.20
- TripAdvisor TRIP shares closed up 6.65% at $22.62
- Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed up 4.29% at $0.55
- GH Research GHRS shares closed up 3.67% at $12.16
- ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 1.50% at $3.39
LOSERS:
- Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed down 10.81% at $0.18
- Field Trip Health FTRP shares closed down 7.35% at $0.77
- Allied ALID shares closed down 7.03% at $0.66
- Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed down 1.62% at $0.80
- Cybin CYBN shares closed down 0.92% at $0.49
- Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed down 0.13% at $0.14
