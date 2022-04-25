Psyched: Big Pharma's Sanofi Enters Psychedelics Space, DNA From 80 Psilocybe Mushrooms Published Online, Maine Psychedelics Bill Shelved

Benzinga’s first-ever Psychedelics Capital Conference was a colossal success.

Over 600 investors, policymakers, industry executives and thought leaders gathered at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach for a full day of networking and education.

For those who weren't able to join us come check out the full recording as well as our exclusive coverage of the event.

Meanwhile, psychedelics policy continued to move forward in Massachusetts and Hawaii, while a bill was shelved in Maine.

French Big Pharma giant Sanofi inked a new deal with Terran Biosciences, a private company in the psychedelics space.

On the academic front, over 84 fully sequenced genomes from different psilocybe mushrooms were published online with open access.

Big Pharma's Sanofi Enters Licencing Agreement With Private Psychedelics Company Terran

Terran Biosciences is slowly but surely finding its place in the psychedelics industry. Last week, the company announced a licensing agreement with Big Pharma’s heavy-weight Sanofi SNY. Founded in 2017, Terran has maintained a low profile until recently. In early...Read More…

This week, the Maine Senate approved a bill for adults over 21 to access medical psilocybin, but the House of Representatives killed it, Marijuana Moment reported. Sen. Donna Bailey’s (D) bill would have allowed adults 21 and over, with a doctor’s recommendation, to access psilocybin,...Read More...

A growing interest in psychedelics and their therapeutic potential is bringing technologies. Now, everyone can access Psilocydia, the world’s first psilocybin genomic library. What Happened: The site is managed by Medicinal Genomics Corp. and houses over 80 fully sequenced psilocybe genomes....Read More...

Compass Pathways plc CMPS and California-based non-profit organization One Mind partnered to sponsor three “2022 One Mind - COMPASS Rising Stars Awards.” Since 2005, the One Mind Rising Star Awards aim to fund research on novel studies on brain health conditions. This year,...Read More…

Massachusetts Activists Push For Psychedelics Decriminalization: What You Need To Know

Activists in Massachusetts are looking to decriminalize psychedelics locally and at the state level: a new campaign by the Bay Staters for National Medicine is gathering signatures to include a decriminalization measure on the November ballot, Marijuana Moment reported. The Worcester...Read More...

A resolution requesting that Hawaii form a psilocybin working group to study the therapeutic potential of the substance was approved by a state House committee, Marijuana Moment reported Friday. With a 5-0 vote in the House Health, Human Services and Homelessness Committee, the resolution...Read More…

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Carcillo Explains How Wesana Health Is Using Psychedelics To Treat Traumatic Brain Injury

Daniel Carcillo is co-founder and CEO of Wesana Health WSNAF, a data-driven life sciences company pioneering clinical therapies and drug development through the FDA pathway. A former NHL star, Carcillo won two Stanley Cups before retiring at the age of 30 due to Post-Concussion Syndrome...Read More…

Jaden Smith Wants To Be A 'Psychedelics World Leader' After Trying Magic Mushrooms

In an interview with Complex to promote his clothing brand MSFTSrep, Jaden Smith talked about his experience with psychedelics and said he is looking to be a “psychedelics world leader.” MSFTrep's latest collection is an ode to the psychedelic counterculture of the sixties:...Read More...

Psyched Wellness Ltd PSYCF plans to begin selling a psychoactive mushroom extract this summer that’s never been scheduled as a drug in the U.S. It’s derived from amanita muscaria, an instantly recognizable, red-capped fungi, and its active ingredient muscimol. “Everyone...Read More...

ATAI Life Sciences NV ATAI is deploying a multipronged approach to accelerate the development of mental health treatments. The company operates a decentralized hub and spoke model in which each of ATAI's platform companies focuses on one lead compound in a single...Read More...

If you’re just now considering the therapeutic value of psychedelics, Cybin Inc CYBN is many trips ahead of you. The Toronto-based company is studying derivatives of psilocybin and DMT and plans to file an investigational new drug application with the FDA during this quarter, CEO Doug...Read More...

One of the challenges faced by the psychedelics industry is that trauma and mental illness are tied to income, yet off-label ketamine treatment is not yet covered by insurance, Klee Irwin, founder, CEO, & chairman of Irwin Naturals IWINF told the inaugural...Read More...

Larry Schnurmacher, one of Phyto Partners’ cofounders has long experience in emerging markets. His venture capital fund has greatly supported 35 cannabis companies since 2015, and, with Pytho Psyche, he began investing in psychedelics-oriented companies. More investment in this...Read More…

With the goal of becoming the world’s largest chain of psychedelic mental health clinics, Irwin Naturals Inc. IWINF announced the acquisition of five ketamine treatment clinics in Florida and a partnership contract with two clinics in Mexico. The acquisition agreement is with...Read More...

For many private companies, the goal is clear: to go public. For others, the goal is an acquisition. Either way, private companies offer attractive potential for investors, especially in emerging markets. And the psychedelic space is just that. “I think we will see money leave the...Read More…

EXCLUSIVE: Catalysts To Watch For In The Psychedelic Space

Any biotech investor knows how important catalysts are for the companies in the space. One FDA approval or denial can make or break the price of the stock. In the psychedelic space, catalysts could be even more important, as the industry as a whole is still in its infancy. At the...Read More...

EXCLUSIVE: Enveric Offers Investors Rare Exposure To Both Cannabis And Psychedelic Industries

There were more than 30 different companies in the psychedelic space present at the inaugural Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference on Tuesday. But, Enveric is one of the only ones that offer investors exposure to both the psychedelic and cannabis space. Enveric Biosciences Inc ENVB...Read More...

Psyence Group PSYGF and Filament Health Corp. FLHLF announced the signing of a licensing agreement: Filament is to license its proprietary psilocybin derived drug, PEX010, and the associated IP to Psyence for use in its upcoming clinical trials. Thanks to this license,...Read More…

EXCLUSIVE: The Role Of Healing Maps In Finding Psychedelics-Assisted Therapy

Cory Jones of Healing Maps told Benzinga’s Javier Hasse at the inaugural Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference on Tuesday that research underway at such institutions as Johns Hopkins University and London’s Imperial College is "changing people’s minds...Read More...

While “Shark Tank” judge Kevin O’Leary views legal psychedelics as a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity, his take on cannabis is 180 degrees away. “There isn’t a dime of institutional money here, at the sovereign level,” O’Leary told Benzinga founder...Read More...

Jeffrey Stevens, CEO and co-founder of Psyched Wellness PSYCF, has bought 321,000 shares of the company in the open market at CA$0.125 per share for a total cost of CA$40,125 (around $31,750). “Our stock price has increased in the last quarter alone. In addition to...Read More...

The market opportunity for legal psychedelics is in the hundreds of billions of dollars, “Shark Tank” judge Kevin O’Leary told the inaugural Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference on Tuesday. Investors never get the opportunity to position themselves in a brand new sector,... Read More...

Venture capital fund Phyto Partners, LLC, announced today the launch of its fourth private equity fund, called Phyto IV, LP, focused on businesses that operate around neuro wellness and brain health, as well as the therapeutic use of psychedelic compounds. For the management of the new fund,...Read More...

Cybin's Major Depressive Disorder Treatment Trials Continue With Clinilabs Drug Development Corp

Three weeks after announcing the results of its preclinical trials for CYB003, Cybin CYBN made public a partnership with Clinilabs Drug Development Corporation to take the proprietary drug to its next phase. Clinilabs is to carry out Cybin’s Phase 1/2a clinical trial of CYB003 for...Read More…

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. NMDBD NMDBF NEON (FRA:6UF) has advanced its strategy to streamline access to treatments at its specialty mental health clinics with Thrive Health in preparation for the opening of its inaugural clinic in Mississauga, Ontario. The recent inclusion of...Read More…

This article by Elisabetta Fato was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission. In a human-centered era where pollution threatens our planet’s well-being, the use of psychedelic substances with a focus on changing our relationship with the natural world could be a... Read More...