NeonMind To Improve Patient Care And Data Management With Thrive Health's Digital Healthcare Platform

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. NMDBD NMDBF NEON (FRA:6UF) has advanced its strategy to streamline access to treatments at its specialty mental health clinics with Thrive Health in preparation of opening its inaugural clinic located in Mississauga, Ontario.

The recent inclusion of intravenous ketamine for mood and anxiety disorders (IV-Ket) in the Canadian guidelines as a recommended treatment is a testament to the value of this treatment, and a growing number of institutions are providing coverage for IV-Ket treatment, setting the precedent for further coverage. Using Thrive Health's robust care management platform to collect patient profiles, manage care programs, and measure treatment outcomes allows the company to improve payment coverage for its treatments and better serve its patients.

"We are seeing greater institutional coverage for IV-Ket treatment which is a testament to the treatment's value to the health system," stated Rob Tessarolo, president & CEO of NeonMind. "Institutional reimbursement validates the treatment in Canada, and we are primed for increased demand for this treatment".

Tessarolo also added, "NeonMind is focused on improving treatment outcomes and being able to collect and analyze treatment data throughout our network of clinics will provide a more robust value story for adoption of our treatments and establishing payment coverage for our patients. Working with leading digital healthcare platforms such as Thrive Health enables us to deploy our strategies with scale."

Photo: Courtesy of Mathew Schwartz on Unsplash

