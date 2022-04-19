EXCLUSIVE: The Role Of Healing Maps In Finding Psychedelics-Assisted Therapy

Cory Jones of Healing Maps told Benzinga’s Javier Hasse at the inaugural Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference on Tuesday that research underway at such institutions as Johns Hopkins University and London’s Imperial College is "changing people’s minds about the benefits of such substances as ketamine as people begin to view it a viable medicine."

Jones told the packed room at Fontainebleau Miami Beach that Healing Maps is “geo-targeted with ketamine clinics, which we vet and ensure that they are staffed by certified medical professionals.”

Created as a source for individuals seeking accurate and honest information about psychedelic-assisted therapy, Healing Maps helps individuals find qualified providers in their area.

As part of its journey to becoming the world’s most informative and trusted psychedelic therapy search site, Jones said Healing Maps also seeks to reduce friction between education and the path to an individual's healing by providing information that many may not have known or understood, especially that these therapies are available, in some cases, close to home.

Research Shows Ketamine Capable Of Rapidly Reducing Depression

A recent paper published in The British Journal of Psychiatry Open —which included 33 systematic reviews, 29 randomized control trials and 21 observational studies — concluded that ketamine is effective in relieving symptoms of depression and suicidal thoughts.

