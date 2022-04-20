Jaden Smith Wants To Be A "Psychedelics World Leader" After Trying Magic Mushrooms

In an interview with Complex to promote his clothing brand MSFTSrep, Jaden Smith talked about his experience with psychedelics and said he is looking to be a “psychedelics world leader.”

MSFTrep's latest collection is an ode to the psychedelic counterculture of the sixties: kaleidoscopic mixes of colors, fluorescent hues and wavy patterns. According to Smith, “the collection is all about expanding our consciousness.” The clothing is made of recycled plastics and vegan leather since one of the objectives of the brand is to push forth environmental-friendly products.

But the great moving force of Smith’s ideology are psychedelics themselves. After a series of psilocybin trips, he decided to become a world leader in the psychedelics movement: “I really need to not just cross the bridge myself and see something amazing and not tell anybody. I really want to let people know that, hey, there [are] other things inside of us that can help us in so many different ways in talking about mental health.

“My biggest dream [is] to build schools and retreats where people can go, and take psychedelics and learn about themselves and eat vegan food and just go to a full retreat, get massages, work out and make artwork, work and then go to therapy sessions, go to rehabilitation sessions, you know, make their body and everything better,” Smith explained. “Real big changes. We’re making clothes right now, but that’s not our end goal, to be selling clothes in 10 years—we will be, but that’s not going to be our main thing.”

However, Smith also has the conviction that not only psychedelic mushrooms are useful to the world, but that fungi, in general, can be used “for the future of humanity,” with the option of using mushrooms instead of styrofoam, using them as furniture or developing fungi to combat oil spills or plastic overproduction.

Smith is not the only celebrity to open up about his experience with psychedelics. Lately, Oscar Isaac also talked about his trip with Ethan Hawke, and One Direction’s Liam Payne supported Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) on Twitter.

