QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

EXCLUSIVE: Catalysts To Watch For In The Psychedelic Space

by Aaron Bry, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 19, 2022 5:19 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Brief
  • Drysdale says many companies in the space are in a prime position to be acquired.
  • “I think the landscape will look very different a year from now.” 

Any biotech investor knows how important catalysts are for the companies in the space. One FDA approval or denial can make or break the price of the stock. 

In the psychedelic space, catalysts could be even more important, as the industry as a whole is still in its infancy. 

At the Benzinga Psychedelic Capital Conference, four thought leaders sat down Tuesday for a panel discussion regarding upcoming catalysts for the psychedelic industry. 

The four panelists were Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin Inc CYBNJoel Stanley, CEO of AJNA Sciences; Natalie Ginsberg, global impact officer at MAPS; and Daniel Carcillo, CEO of Wesana Health Holdings WSNAF.

Related Link: EXCLUSIVE: How Cybin Is Developing The Next Generation Of Psychedelics

The FDA And Psychedelics: FDA approvals are one of the most crucial catalysts for biotech and psychedelic companies. As most psychedelic companies are creating therapies for a wide variety of issues on the mental health spectrum, it can make pinning down a target demographic difficult. 

Cybin's Drysdale said that he thinks doing a better job of defining the patient population would help psychedelic companies progress through the FDA process. 

“In drug development, the patient population has to be very well defined with clinical endpoints in order to move anything through the FDA,” Drysdale said. 

MAPS has been successful with the FDA, recently completing a Phase 3 trial that showed strong efficacy of its MDMA-derived therapeutic for PTSD. 

“It’s very rare for a nonprofit to get FDA approval,” Ginsberg said. 

The Last Word: Another potential catalyst discussed was M&A. 

Drysdale said many companies in the space are in a prime position to be acquired.

“I think the landscape will look very different a year from now.” 

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Anja SciencesMapsPCCPCC22BiotechCannabisNewsPenny StocksPsychedelicsEventsExclusivesMarketsGeneral