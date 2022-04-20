Compass Pathways Partners With One Mind To Fund Rising Star Awards

Compass Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) and California-based non-profit organization One Mind partnered to sponsor three “2022 One Mind - COMPASS Rising Stars Awards.”

Since 2005, the One Mind Rising Star Awards aim to fund research on novel studies on brain health conditions. This year, Compass will sponsor three of those awards and give to the winners (to be announced in September 2022) a $300,000 research grant, sponsored by the company, over three years.

The winners will also be eligible to participate in leadership development and entrepreneurship opportunities offered by One Mind.

“We want to catalyze innovation and encourage collaboration and data-sharing so that we can make an impact on some truly devastating illnesses,” said in a press release Brandon Staglin, president of One Mind. “We are delighted to be working with Compass, whose mission and values, and single-minded focus on patient care, fit so well with everything we do at One Mind.”

