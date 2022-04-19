EXCLUSIVE: Breaking Down Public Vs. Private Psychedelic Investments

For many private companies, the goal is clear: to go public. For others, the goal is an acquisition. Either way, private companies offer attractive potential for investors, especially in emerging markets.

And the psychedelic space is just that.

“I think we will see money leave the cannabis space and come into the psychedelic space,” Kevin O’Leary of "Shark Tank" told the crowd Tuesday at the Benzinga Psychedelic Capital Conference in Miami Beach.

O’Leary was joined on stage by panelists Timothy Schlidt, co-founder and partner at the Palo Santo Fund; Dustin Robinson, founder at Iter Investments; Lindsay Hoover, co-founder and managing partner at JLS Fund; and Cody Shandraw, managing partner at Ambria Capital.

Capital For Psychedelics: The group discussed the potential of psychedelics broadly, but also the differences between the private and public sectors. One difference they covered: access to capital.

Shandraw said that before the panel started, O’Leary and he were talking about how the well-funded companies will be the ones that are able to weather the storm.

Right now, there are clear leaders in funding, with companies like Atai Life Sciences ATAI, COMPASS Pathways CMPS and Mind Medicine Inc MNMD each having a market cap north of $400 million.

The Last Word: It’s hard for retail investors to access the private markets, but it is still worth looking into some of the private companies with an eye toward whether they eventually go public or are bought out by a public company.