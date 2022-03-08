Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From March 8, 2022
GAINERS:
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares closed up 11.77% at $23.08
- Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares closed up 3.12% at $12.54
- ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) shares closed up 1.41% at $5.04
LOSERS:
- Allied (OTC:ALID) shares closed down 8.70% at $1.47
- Revive Therapeutics (OTC:RVVTF) shares closed down 5.02% at $0.16
- Cybin (AMEX:CYBN) shares closed down 2.12% at $0.78
- GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares closed down 1.02% at $15.55
- Small Pharma (OTC:DMTTF) shares closed down 0.10% at $0.20
- Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) shares closed down 0.00% at $1.17
- Intelgenx Technologies (OTC:IGXT) shares closed down 0.54% at $0.31
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares closed down 0.77% at $0.93
