Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley's Newest Challenge: Leading The US Cannabis Council

The U.S. Cannabis Council (USCC) announced that Jessica Billingsley, chief executive officer and co-founder of Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN), was unanimously elected as Chair of the Board of the newly formed coalition of cannabis organizations and advocates seeking to end federal cannabis prohibition in the United States.

The USCC intends to work with government representatives in Washington, DC and throughout the country to ensure that the legalization of cannabis is accompanied by social justice and equity provisions for communities impacted by the War on Drugs as well as a comprehensive regulatory package that addresses consumer and product safety.

"The eventual legalization of cannabis must come with social equity measures to address harms incurred by the War on Drugs and defined regulatory measures to address consumer safety," Billingsley told Benzinga. "With over a decade of experience in cannabis businesses and regulatory bodies, I am eager to continue my efforts in modernizing the industry with this diverse yet unified group of cannabis leaders to ensure the cannabis reformation in the United States is modern, safe, and equitable."

Steven Hawkins, CEO of USCC added, "Jessica's prior successes in cannabis regulation and compliance, combined with her experience working with governments, will prove instrumental in her new leadership role. We are ramping up our work to rapidly bring an end to federal cannabis prohibition and create an equitable and values-driven cannabis industry in all fifty states."

The unified not-for-profit group is the largest coalition of cannabis businesses, associations, advocacy organizations and thought leaders working to legalize cannabis. Others include:

Acreage Holdings (OTC:ACRHF),

Akerna Corp.,

American Trade Association of Cannabis and Hemp,

Association for Cannabis Health Equity and Medicine,

BellRock Brands,

Buckeye Relief,

Cannabis Trade Federation,

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC),

(NYSE:CGC), Central Coast Agriculture (CCA),

Columbia Care Inc. (OTC:CCHWF),

(OTC:CCHWF), Cresco Labs Inc. (OTC:CRLBF),

(OTC:CRLBF), Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON),

(NASDAQ:CRON), Culta,

Curaleaf (OTC:CURLF),

(OTC:CURLF), DNA Genetics,

Eaze,

Flowhub,

Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce,

Good Chemistry,

The Grove Cannabis Dispensary,

Headcount's Cannabis Voter Project,

Husch Blackwell,

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ITHUF),

(OTC:ITHUF), Jushi (OTC:JUSHF),

(OTC:JUSHF), Keef Brands,

Lightshade,

LivWell Enlightened Health,

Marijuana Policy Project,

Medicine Man,

MedMen (OTC:: MMNFF),

(OTC:: MMNFF), Native Roots Cannabis Co,

1906 New Highs,

PAX Labs,

PharmaCann,

ProKure,

Schwazze (OTC:SHWZ),

(OTC:SHWZ), Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG),

Urbn Leaf,

Veterans Cannabis Project,

Vicente Sederberg LLP,

Vireo Health,

Wana.

