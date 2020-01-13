Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana stock news stories for the week of January 6th – 12th, 2020.

All 3 Marijuana Stocks Still Have Great Upside From Current Levels

After Aurora Cannabis was downgraded and received a new target price, these 3 North American Cannabis Stocks also had its ratings and price targets adjusted this week. Read what each analyst had to say as well as their 2020 and 2021 earnings forecast.

MJJ ETF Has Likely Bottomed and Could Be an Excellent Value Buy at These Levels

Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund (NEO: MJJ) is a Cannabis ETF that provides investors with diversified exposure to North American and global Pot Stocks. The fund has a world-class portfolio manager and can also invest in private companies and initial public offerings (IPO).

Grizzly Research and Trulieve Are Headed for the Florida Courts

Trulieve Cannabis (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) is hitting back against the ‘short and distort’ stock manipulator Grizzly Research after it was reported that the company officially filed a lawsuit against the short-seller in the state of Florida.

7. New Cannabis REIT Raises $200 Million

Making This the Largest Post-Market Correction Equity Capital Raise to Date

A new Ontario-based limited partnership created to buy cannabis-based real estate businesses called Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT closed on its initial public offering by raising $200 million. The Subversive Cannabis REIT also began trading its Class A Restricted Voting Units on the NEO Exchange as NEO: SVX.UN. Before this, the only Marijuana REIT was Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR).

Shares of FIRE Stock Downgraded By CIBC Amid Leadership Uncertainty

Supreme Cannabis (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) announced that its CEO Navdeep Dhaliwal abruptly departed from his position with the company, effective immediately.

But Will Eventually Justify the $4 Billion Price Tag

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) (FRA: CB1A) on Wednesday reported a $71.1 million loss on its investment in Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) (FRA: 11L1) but company CEO Bill Newlands said they are still “bullish” on the Canadian cannabis market.

New Aurora Downgrade Follows GLJ’s $0 December Price Target

In a note to his clients late Thursday evening, analyst Michael Lavery of Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canadian licensed producer (LP) Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) (FRA: 21P) over liquidity concerns and weak European sales. Thursday’s downgrade of ACB stock follows GLJ’s December ‘Sell’ rating on Aurora in addition to a shockingly bearish $0 price target on the stock.

Is There a Correlation Between the Rise in Marijuana Sales and Weakening Beer Sales?

New data shows Canadians are drinking less beer and consuming more marijuana following adult-use cannabis legalization in Canada. These 3 Cannabis Stocks have major partnerships in place with large alcohol companies and are now poised to generate huge sales in Canada’s new Cannabis 2.0 market.

Origin House Shares Delisted From the CSE on January 9th

The acquisition of Origin House (CSE: OH) (OTCQX: ORHOF) by Cresco Labs (CSE CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) (FRA: 6CQ) has finally closed. The transaction gives Cresco significant access into one of the world’s largest cannabis markets via Origin House’s dominant position within the state of California.

The Additional Stores Will Bring Canopy Growth’s Tokyo Smoke Ontario Retail Store Count to 12

Greg Taylor of Purpose Investments believes Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) (FRA: 11L1) has what it takes to survive the Canadian market bloodshed. The portfolio manager believes many Marijuana Stocks won’t make it through 2020.

