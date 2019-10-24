Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 24, 2019
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 1.36% to close at $3.72.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 1.38% to close at $5.14.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares increased by 3.76% to close at $9.10.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares increased by 1.53% to close at $1.33.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares gained 1.73%, closing at $129.65.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares increased by 1.34% to close at $72.50.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 0.18%, closing at $5.67.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares gained 8.42%, closing at $1.23.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 7.73%, closing at $24.38, following news of its backing of the first medical study of cannabis for breast cancer.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 1.32%, closing at $8.45.
Losers
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 0.41%, eventually closing at $21.66.
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares tumbled by 2.31%, eventually closing at $6.33.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares tumbled by 2.03%, eventually closing at $0.87.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 2.23% to close at $3.94.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 6.32% to close at $2.52, following its $70 million debt offering and postponement of its Q4 earnings report.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares fell 1.08% to close at $2.74.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares dropped by 1.11%, to close at $3.56.
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares dropped by 5.43%, to close at $1.55.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 0.78% to close at $12.76.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares tumbled by 3.27%, eventually closing at $0.62.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped by 5.38%, to close at $2.46.
- Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares tumbled by 2.5%, eventually closing at $2.32.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares fell 4.82% to close at $3.95.
