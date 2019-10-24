Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 24, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 24, 2019 4:35pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 24, 2019

Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 1.36% to close at $3.72.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 1.38% to close at $5.14.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares increased by 3.76% to close at $9.10.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares increased by 1.53% to close at $1.33.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares gained 1.73%, closing at $129.65.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares increased by 1.34% to close at $72.50.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 0.18%, closing at $5.67.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares gained 8.42%, closing at $1.23.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 7.73%, closing at $24.38, following news of its backing of the first medical study of cannabis for breast cancer
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 1.32%, closing at $8.45.

Losers

  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 0.41%, eventually closing at $21.66.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares tumbled by 2.31%, eventually closing at $6.33.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares tumbled by 2.03%, eventually closing at $0.87.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 2.23% to close at $3.94.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 6.32% to close at $2.52, following its $70 million debt offering and postponement of its Q4 earnings report.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares fell 1.08% to close at $2.74.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares dropped by 1.11%, to close at $3.56.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares dropped by 5.43%, to close at $1.55.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 0.78% to close at $12.76.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares tumbled by 3.27%, eventually closing at $0.62.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped by 5.38%, to close at $2.46.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares tumbled by 2.5%, eventually closing at $2.32.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares fell 4.82% to close at $3.95.

Related Links:

What Is Croptober? What You Need To Know About The Cannabis Harvest Season

Canadian Cannabis Extraction Execs Talk Tech, Staffing, Innovation

Posted-In: Cannabis News After-Hours Center Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + APHA)

Binske's Parent Company Partners With Aurora On Canadian Edibles
Cannabis Investment Manager: Canadian Woes Are Hurting US Stocks
Europe: The Next Big Cannabis Market?
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 22, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 21, 2019
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.48
0.2697
+ 1.33%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.38
0.0562
+ 0.68%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.35
0.52
+ 0.17%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.99
-0.005
- 0.04%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
see all

Cannabis Drinkables Are The New Edibles: Where, When And How To Get Them

By WeedMaps News' Shelley Levitt, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Why do consumers love drinkable cannabis? Let us count the ways. It's ... read more

Mexican Senate Committees Release Marijuana Legalization Bill

Mexican Senate committees released marijuana legalization legislation on Thursday, according to Marijuana Moment. The bill needs approval by the ... read more

Beverage Experts Share Insights On Emerging Cannabis-Infused Market: Canada A 'Laboratory Of Sorts'

Cannabis infused beverages are a hot topic. Canada’s "Cannabis 2.0" phase began Oct. 17, and in two months, newly approved cannabis products ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Study: Social Media Marketing Dramatically Impacts Teenage Cannabis Consumption