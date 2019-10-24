Market Overview

Hexo Announces $70M Private Placement, Postpones Q4 Report
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 24, 2019 9:33am   Comments
HEXO Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NYSE:HEXO) said Wednesday it is conducting a $70-million private placement of convertible debentures.

The company signed subscription agreements with a group of investors that includes the company’s CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis and board members Vincent Chiara, Adam Miron, Dr. Michael Munzar and Nathalie Bourque.

With the new financing, Hexo said it needs extra time to finalize its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended July 31 and has rescheduled the earnings report for Oct. 28.

“The confidence in HEXO Corp that this $70 million private placement demonstrates is a testament to the value the Company is expected to bring to shareholders,” CEO and co-founder St-Louis said in a statement.

“We remain focused on garnering significant market share, driving growth and in shaping this company into a mature, resilient and valued leader in our industry.”

Earlier this month, Hexo missed analyst revenue estimates in a preliminary fourth-quarter report and withdrew its fiscal year 2020 financial outlook.

The news sent Hexo shares plunging by more than 22% and brought down stocks sector-wide. 

The debentures announced Thursday carry interest from the date of closing at 8% annually, payable quarterly, and will mature three years from the issuance. In one year from the issuance, the debentures will have the option of conversion into common shares at a price of $3.16 per share, the company said.

 “It is important to note the one-year anti-dilution feature in this arrangement, meaning that the financing does not dilute current shareowners’ ownership of the company in the short term,” St-Louis said. 

Hexo retains the option to repay all of the debentures with unpaid interest one year from issuance.

The company said it plans to utilize the net proceeds from the placement for general corporate purposes.

Hexo shares were trading higher by 1.12% to $2.71 off the open Thursday. 

Cannabis Drinkables Are The New Edibles: Where, When And How To Get Them

By WeedMaps News' Shelley Levitt, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Why do consumers love drinkable cannabis? Let us count the ways. It's ... read more

Mexican Senate Committees Release Marijuana Legalization Bill

Mexican Senate committees released marijuana legalization legislation on Thursday, according to Marijuana Moment. The bill needs approval by the ... read more

Beverage Experts Share Insights On Emerging Cannabis-Infused Market: Canada A 'Laboratory Of Sorts'

Cannabis infused beverages are a hot topic. Canada’s "Cannabis 2.0" phase began Oct. 17, and in two months, newly approved cannabis products ... read more
