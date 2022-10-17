ñol

Alibaba Up 3%, Nio Rises 1%: Hong Kong Shares Open Higher, China Delays GDP Data Release

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 17, 2022 10:25 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Shares of Alibaba and Meituan opened over 3% higher in Hong Kong, Hang Seng gained over 1%.
  • China has delayed the release of economic indicators slotted for release this week.
  • Six largest state-owned banks in China have pledged they will enhance support to the slowing economy.
Hong Kong stocks opened in the green on Tuesday following a bounce on Wall Street where major indices recorded significant gains as the focus shifted toward the earnings season. The benchmark Hang Seng opened over 1% higher. Shares of Alibaba and Meituan opened over 3% higher in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Stocks Today
Stock Movement
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA  3.21%
JD.com Inc JD 2.33%
Baidu Inc BIDU 0.96%
Tencent Holdings Ltd. TCEHY           2.83%
Meituan MPNGF 3.34%
Nio Inc NIO 1.74%
XPeng Inc XPEV 0.44%
Li Auto Inc LI -0.67%

Macro News: China has delayed the release of economic indicators slotted for release this week, including its third-quarter GDP data due on Tuesday, amid the week-long congress of the ruling Communist Partyreported Reuters.

Also Read: How To Sell Stock

Six largest state-owned banks in China have pledged they will enhance support to the slowing economy, responding to President Xi Jinping's call for high-quality economic growth, reported Reuters.

Company News: Warren Buffett-backed electric-vehicle maker BYD Co. BYDDF BYDDY estimates its third-quarter profit could rise as much as 365%, reported Bloomberg.

NIO has commenced deliveries of its flagship sedan ET7 to European consumers within 10 days after it held a product launch there, reported CnEVPost.

Top Gainers and Losers: Meituan and Alibaba Group Holding Limited were the top gainers among Hang Seng constituents, having risen over 3% in morning trade. WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. and ANTA Sports Products Limited were the top losers, having shed over 2% and 1%, respectively.

Global News: U.S. futures traded in the green on Tuesday morning Asia session. The Dow Jones futures were up 0.6% while the Nasdaq futures gained 0.79%. The S&P 500 futures were up 0.7%.

Elsewhere in Asia, Australia’s ASX 200 was up 1.43%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.56% while China’s Shanghai Composite index was down 0.03%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.52%.

Read Next: Mark Mobius Says Interest Rates May Shoot Up To 9% If Inflation Persists — Has This Warning For Commodity Investors

