Range
21.47 - 21.47
Vol / Avg.
49.8K/263.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
21.58 - 51.18
Mkt Cap
131.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
21.47
P/E
-
EPS
-1.63
Shares
6.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Meituan is the largest food delivery service in China, with a 70.7% share of the food delivery market in 2020 per the Chinese government. For the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, the firm generated 54.2% of revenue from food delivery services, 17.7% from hotel booking, coupon sales, advertising, and 28.1% from new initiatives. However, in the long term its new initiatives business may transform the company into an all-encompassing grocer and logistics business involving community group buying, non-food delivery, and online grocery, and overtake food delivery as its main business.

Meituan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Meituan (MPNGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meituan (OTCPK: MPNGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Meituan's (MPNGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Meituan.

Q

What is the target price for Meituan (MPNGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Meituan

Q

Current Stock Price for Meituan (MPNGF)?

A

The stock price for Meituan (OTCPK: MPNGF) is $21.465 last updated Today at 3:11:35 PM.

Q

Does Meituan (MPNGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meituan.

Q

When is Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) reporting earnings?

A

Meituan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Meituan (MPNGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meituan.

Q

What sector and industry does Meituan (MPNGF) operate in?

A

Meituan is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.