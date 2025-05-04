Nvidia Reportedly Designs New AI Chips For Chinese Tech Giants, Meta Targets $1.4 Trillion Revenue From Generative AI By 2035 And More: Top AI Updates This Week

The week was abuzz with news from the tech world, with artificial intelligence (AI) taking center stage. From potential policy changes affecting AI chip exports to the impact of AI on workloads and coding, the stories were as diverse as they were intriguing. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Trump Administration Eyes AI Chip Restrictions

The Trump administration is reportedly contemplating significant changes to the Biden-era restrictions on AI chip exports. The proposed overhaul targets the Framework for Artificial Intelligence Diffusion, a rule issued by the U.S. Commerce Department under former President Joe Biden. The changes could potentially tighten access to NVIDIA’s NVDA H100 chips. Read the full article here.

Nvidia Designs New AI Chips for Chinese Tech Giants

In response to tightened U.S. export restrictions on its H20 chip, NVIDIA is reportedly developing redesigned AI chips. The company has informed key Chinese customers, including Alibaba Group BABA, ByteDance, and Tencent Holdings, of its plans to create new AI chip designs that comply with U.S. export regulations. Read the full article here.

AI Tools: A Boon or a Bane for Workers?

A recent study has found that generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, may not be delivering the productivity benefits they promised. Instead, they could be leading to extra work for some workers. The study examined data from 25,000 Danish workers across professions prone to automation. Read the full article here.

Meta’s Ambitious Revenue Projections for Generative AI Products

Meta Platforms Inc. META has projected that its generative AI products could potentially generate revenue ranging from $460 billion to $1.4 trillion by 2035. This information was revealed in recently unsealed court documents related to the Kadrey v. Meta Platforms Inc. case. Read the full article here.

AI’s Growing Role in Coding at Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. MSFT CEO Satya Nadella revealed that AI now writes up to 30% of the tech giant's code. This marks a significant shift in software development, indicating how AI tools are reshaping the way tech companies build their products. Read the full article here.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Navdeep Yadav.