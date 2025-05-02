May 2, 2025 5:33 AM 2 min read

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Targets $1.4 Trillion Revenue From Generative AI By 2035, Court Filing Reveals

by Namrata Sen Benzinga Staff Writer
Meta Platforms Inc. META has projected that its generative AI products could potentially rake in revenue ranging from $460 billion to $1.4 trillion by the year 2035. This information was gleaned from court documents that were recently unsealed.

What Happened: These projections were found in court documents related to the Kadrey v. Meta Platforms Inc. case. The documents were made public following a ruling by Judge Chhabria. The documents, which were submitted by lawyers representing authors suing Meta for allegedly using their works to train the company’s AI without permission, did not specify what Meta considers a “generative AI product”.

It’s no secret that Meta generates substantial revenue from various forms of generative AI. The tech giant has entered into revenue-sharing agreements with select companies that host its open Llama model collection. Meta has also recently introduced an API that enables customization and evaluation of these Llama models.

Why It Matters: According to a report in March, court filings revealed that Meta has been profiting from its Llama AI models through revenue-sharing agreements with host businesses. This information was discovered in an unredacted court filing submitted by the plaintiffs’ attorneys in the Kadrey v. Meta copyright lawsuit.

Last week Meta announced that it had launched a standalone AI app, built with Llama 4, to compete with the likes of OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and xAI's Grok. This move was aimed at providing users with a more personalized AI experience.

Meanwhile, during the company’s Q1 earnings call on Wednesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg also hinted at the possibility of Meta AI, the company’s AI assistant, displaying ads and offering a subscription service with added features. Meta has also raised its 2025 capital expenditure forecast to $64–$72 billion, up from its earlier estimate of $60–$65 billion, as Zuckerberg emphasized the company’s push toward achieving “full general intelligence” in AI.

Meta holds a momentum rating of 79.84% and a growth rating of 74.85%, according to Benzinga's Proprietary Edge Rankings. The Benzinga Growth metric evaluates a stock’s historical earnings and revenue expansion across multiple timeframes, prioritizing both long-term trends and recent performance. For an in-depth report on more stocks and insights into growth opportunities, sign up for Benzinga Edge.

Overview
Posted In:
NewsMarketsTechartificial general intelligencebenzinga neuroLlama 4Mark Zuckerberg
