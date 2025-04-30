Satya Nadella Says AI Now Writes 30% Of Microsoft's Code — Mark Zuckerberg Predicts Half Of Meta's Future Development Will Be Done by AI

Microsoft Corp. MSFT CEO Satya Nadella disclosed that artificial intelligence is now writing up to 30% of the tech giant’s code, signaling a fundamental shift in software development as AI tools reshape how tech companies build their products.

What Happened: Nadella said on Tuesday that AI now writes between 20-30% of the company’s code base, during a conversation with Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Meta’s inaugural LlamaCon AI developer event in Menlo Park, California.

“I’d say maybe 20%, 30% of the code that is inside of our repos today and some of our projects are probably all written by software,” Nadella stated during the public discussion.

When asked about Meta’s AI code generation, Zuckerberg indicated his company is building an AI model designed to create future versions of Meta’s Llama models, predicting that “maybe half the development is going to be done by AI, as opposed to people” within the next year.

Both companies employ tens of thousands of software developers but are increasingly turning to AI for coding tasks. This trend extends beyond tech giants, with Google CEO Sundar Pichai previously reporting that more than 25% of new code at Google is AI-generated.



Why It Matters: The revelations come as Microsoft continues expanding its AI capabilities across its product suite while distinguishing between “knowledge work” and “knowledge workers” in its corporate philosophy. Nadella has emphasized that AI will transform how cognitive labor is performed without necessarily replacing human workers, comparing the shift to how spreadsheets revolutionized accounting or email transformed communication.

This integration of AI into development processes follows Microsoft’s recent launch of “Computer Use,” a new tool within Copilot Studio that enables AI agents to perform tasks in desktop and web applications by directly interacting with user interfaces without requiring APIs.

The tool represents part of Microsoft’s growing AI business, which Nadella recently announced has surpassed $13 billion in annual revenue, growing 175% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, Meta has reportedly been monetizing its Llama AI models through revenue-sharing agreements with host businesses, according to an unredacted court filing in the copyright lawsuit Kadrey v. Meta.



