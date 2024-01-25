This Recent Acquisition By Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Outperforms Nike, Netflix And Coca-Cola In Revenue And Headcount

Loading... Loading...

Warren Buffett‘s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK BRK has recently completed the acquisition of a business that rivals some of America’s largest companies like Nike Inc, Coca-Cola Co, and Netflix Inc in terms of revenue and headcount.

What Happened: The famed investor’s company recently acquired the remaining 20% of Pilot Travel Centers, likely spending over $13 billion in total for the truck-stop chain, which joins a collection of subsidiaries that includes Geico, Duracell, and Dairy Queen.

In 2022, Forbes ranked Pilot as the nation’s fifth-largest private company, generating an estimated $70 billion in revenue, placing it comfortably within the S&P 500’s top 100 companies by revenue. This revenue is higher than that of several corporate giants, including Nike ($47 billion), Coca-Cola ($43 billion), Netflix ($32 billion), and McDonald’s ($23 billion) in 2022, reported Markets Insider.

See Also: Pastor Said God Told Him To Remodel Home After Selling $1.3M Worth Of ‘Worthless Crypto’ To Followers

Pilot also boasts an employee count of approximately 26,000, comparable to Nvidia or Visa, and double that of Netflix. However, it is worth noting that Pilot operates on a high-volume, low-margin model, with its pre-tax income in 2022 likely under $2 billion.

In 2023, Pilot’s financials weakened due to lower fuel prices and sales volumes, with revenues dropping by 23% year-on-year to $37 billion. Despite these changes, Pilot’s formidable scale makes it a likely key player in Berkshire’s future earnings.

Why It Matters: The acquisition of Pilot Travel Centers by Berkshire Hathaway has been a subject of interest in the financial world. The deal was preceded by a legal dispute over alleged buyout terms violation, which was resolved by Berkshire Hathaway in early January. This dispute arose after Berkshire Hathaway bought an 80% stake in Pilot Travel from billionaire Jimmy Haslam for over $10 billion, facing accusations of improperly altering accounting methods.

Meanwhile, in December, a high-stakes battle unfolded between Buffett and truck-stop mogul Haslam over the accounting method of Pilot Travel Centers, a company that has blossomed into an empire under Haslam’s stewardship and in which Berkshire Hathaway holds a majority stake.

Read Next: Seizing India’s Investment Opportunities In 2024 With Octa

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.