Why Datto Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 12:22pm   Comments
  • Software maker Datto Holding Corp (NYSE: MSP) weighed strategic options, including a potential sale after receiving takeover interest from PE firms, Bloomberg reports.
  • Customers of Datto include small to midsize companies that buy its software for security, data recovery, and cloud backup. 
  • Vista Equity Partners owned 69% of Datto’s shares as of December 31.
  • Datto reported revenue of $164.3 million in the fourth quarter of FY21, up 18% year-on-year, beating the consensus of $162.4 million. Subscription revenue rose 19% Y/Y to $153.2 million.
  • Datto sees Q1 revenue of $168 million - $169 million below the consensus of $169.24 million, FY22 revenue of $720 million - $726 million against the consensus of $722.38 million.
  • Price Action: MSP shares traded higher by 9.63% at $25.62 on the last check Thursday.

