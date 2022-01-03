Escalade Acquires Brunswick Billiards Business For Undisclosed Sum
- Escalade Inc (NASDAQ: ESCA) has agreed to purchase the assets of the Brunswick Billiards business from Life Fitness LLC, a portfolio company of KPS Capital Partners LP. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Brunswick Billiards is a provider of billiards tables, game tables, and game room furniture in the U.S.
- Escalade expects the acquisition to expand its reach into the billiards and indoor recreation markets.
- Brunswick Billiards will continue to be based in Bristol, Wisconsin, and led by John Kazik, General Manager, and his management team.
- Escalade expects the deal to close in January 2022. It held $6.5 million in cash and equivalents as of October 2, 2021.
- Price Action: ESCA shares closed higher by 0.89% at $15.79 on Friday.
