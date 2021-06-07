 Skip to main content

Altium Snubs Autodesk's $3.9B Acquisition Proposal: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 7:55am   Comments
  • Altium Ltd (OTC: ALMFF) has refused Autodesk Inc's (NASDAQ: ADSK) $3.9 billion acquisition offer citing it as undervalued, Reuters reports.
  • Altium develops software for printed circuit board (PCB) designers and electrical engineers to deliver connected, intelligent products.
  • The present offer valued Altium at 17x forecasted 2022 sales or 44x forecasted earnings, analysts estimated. Autodesk was ready to renegotiate with Altium, whose customers ranging from Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY), Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF).
  • Jefferies analysts estimate a higher bid from Autodesk. They also expect potential bidders like France's Dassault Systemes SE (OTC: DASTF) and PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC).
  • Altium shares, which had been trading close to its post-pandemic low of $23.11 in May, rose 40.6% on Monday following the offer.
  • Earlier today, Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSKconfirmed a non-binding proposal to acquire software company Altium Ltd (OTC: ALMFF) for A$38.50.
  • The proposal signified a 41.5% premium over Altium's June 4 closing price of AUD$27.21.
  • Autodesk planned to finance the transaction using cash and debt.
  • Autodesk held 923.2 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2021.
  • Price action: ADSK shares closed higher by 3.76% at $284.78 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersM&A News Tech Media

