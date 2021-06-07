Altium Snubs Autodesk's $3.9B Acquisition Proposal: Reuters
- Altium Ltd (OTC: ALMFF) has refused Autodesk Inc's (NASDAQ: ADSK) $3.9 billion acquisition offer citing it as undervalued, Reuters reports.
- Altium develops software for printed circuit board (PCB) designers and electrical engineers to deliver connected, intelligent products.
- The present offer valued Altium at 17x forecasted 2022 sales or 44x forecasted earnings, analysts estimated. Autodesk was ready to renegotiate with Altium, whose customers ranging from Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY), Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF).
- Jefferies analysts estimate a higher bid from Autodesk. They also expect potential bidders like France's Dassault Systemes SE (OTC: DASTF) and PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC).
- Altium shares, which had been trading close to its post-pandemic low of $23.11 in May, rose 40.6% on Monday following the offer.
- Autodesk held 923.2 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2021.
- Price action: ADSK shares closed higher by 3.76% at $284.78 on Friday.
