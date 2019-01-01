QQQ
Range
45.35 - 46.55
Vol / Avg.
2.9K/4.7K
Div / Yield
0.14/0.29%
52 Wk
44.6 - 247.17
Mkt Cap
59.2B
Payout Ratio
19.93
Open
46.55
P/E
73.59
EPS
0.14
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 7:55AM
Dassault Systemes is a leading provider of computer-assisted design and product lifecycle management software, serving customers like Boeing and Tesla throughout the production process. The company's top line largely depends on the transportation and mobility, industrial equipment, and aerospace and defense industries.

Analyst Ratings

Dassault Systemes Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dassault Systemes (DASTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCPK: DASTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dassault Systemes's (DASTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dassault Systemes.

Q

What is the target price for Dassault Systemes (DASTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dassault Systemes

Q

Current Stock Price for Dassault Systemes (DASTF)?

A

The stock price for Dassault Systemes (OTCPK: DASTF) is $45.351 last updated Today at 4:12:30 PM.

Q

Does Dassault Systemes (DASTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dassault Systemes.

Q

When is Dassault Systemes (OTCPK:DASTF) reporting earnings?

A

Dassault Systemes does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dassault Systemes (DASTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dassault Systemes.

Q

What sector and industry does Dassault Systemes (DASTF) operate in?

A

Dassault Systemes is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.