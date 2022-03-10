 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock moved upwards by 31.4% to $0.49 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 738.3% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock moved upwards by 26.23% to $1.01. Trading volume for SenesTech's stock is 2.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2423.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
  • Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares increased by 24.27% to $45.73. Natera's stock is trading at a volume of 12.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 702.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
  • Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock increased by 19.43% to $5.53. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 1676.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares moved upwards by 18.14% to $1.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.5 million, which is 631.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.5 million.
  • AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) shares moved upwards by 17.14% to $1.64. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 215.7% of AquaBounty Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares fell 32.1% to $2.58 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.6 million, which is 109.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares decreased by 30.63% to $0.28. As of 12:30 EST, TherapeuticsMD's stock is trading at a volume of 13.9 million, which is 189.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares declined by 23.53% to $1.3. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 114.2% of Revelation Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
  • NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) shares declined by 21.31% to $1.81. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 408.8K shares, making up 419.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock fell 21.02% to $1.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 687.1K, which is 28.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock fell 19.19% to $1.82. Acorda Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 94.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 108.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ACOR + AQB)

45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
AquaBounty Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Begins Late-Stage Pediatric COVID Pill Study, Midatech And J&J Unit Expand R&D Collaboration, AbbVie-Alvotech Settle Humira Dispute
Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2022
The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 6-12): Quiet Week On Tap With Earnings Season Reaching It Final Leg
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com