12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock moved upwards by 31.4% to $0.49 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 738.3% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock moved upwards by 26.23% to $1.01. Trading volume for SenesTech's stock is 2.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2423.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
- Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares increased by 24.27% to $45.73. Natera's stock is trading at a volume of 12.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 702.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
- Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock increased by 19.43% to $5.53. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 1676.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares moved upwards by 18.14% to $1.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.5 million, which is 631.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.5 million.
- AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) shares moved upwards by 17.14% to $1.64. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 215.7% of AquaBounty Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares fell 32.1% to $2.58 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.6 million, which is 109.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares decreased by 30.63% to $0.28. As of 12:30 EST, TherapeuticsMD's stock is trading at a volume of 13.9 million, which is 189.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares declined by 23.53% to $1.3. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 114.2% of Revelation Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
- NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) shares declined by 21.31% to $1.81. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 408.8K shares, making up 419.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- TC BioPharm (Holdings) (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock fell 21.02% to $1.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 687.1K, which is 28.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock fell 19.19% to $1.82. Acorda Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 94.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 108.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
