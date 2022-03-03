Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

(NASDAQ:FANH) stock moved upwards by 4.7% to $7.12 during Thursday's regular session. Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 61.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 75.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $378.0 million. Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) shares rose 2.3% to $12.89. As of 12:40 EST, Ambac Financial Group's stock is trading at a volume of 314.3K, which is 50.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.1 million.

(NYSE:ALL) shares rose 1.29% to $125.48. As of 12:40 EST, Allstate's stock is trading at a volume of 666.8K, which is 28.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 billion. Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock increased by 1.28% to $7.1. The current volume of 77.3K shares is 1.2% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:MRAI) stock declined by 4.01% to $1.92. As of 12:40 EST, Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 37.2K, which is 4.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million. Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares decreased by 2.99% to $61.04. The current volume of 62.1K shares is 31.8% of Palomar Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

