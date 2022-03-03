 Skip to main content

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 12:42pm   Comments
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock moved upwards by 4.7% to $7.12 during Thursday's regular session. Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 61.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 75.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $378.0 million.
  • Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) shares rose 2.3% to $12.89. As of 12:40 EST, Ambac Financial Group's stock is trading at a volume of 314.3K, which is 50.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.1 million.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares moved upwards by 1.52% to $2.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.1K, which is 18.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) shares rose 1.32% to $40.43. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 40.0K shares, making up 33.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares rose 1.29% to $125.48. As of 12:40 EST, Allstate's stock is trading at a volume of 666.8K, which is 28.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 billion.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock increased by 1.28% to $7.1. The current volume of 77.3K shares is 1.2% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million.

Losers

  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares declined by 7.33% to $1.07 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 406.1K, which is 16.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $137.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares declined by 6.89% to $2.57. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 46.8% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $418.2 million.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares decreased by 6.77% to $1.24. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 3.9 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 118.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.3 million.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares decreased by 6.06% to $20.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.2 million, which is 55.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock declined by 4.01% to $1.92. As of 12:40 EST, Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 37.2K, which is 4.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares decreased by 2.99% to $61.04. The current volume of 62.1K shares is 31.8% of Palomar Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

