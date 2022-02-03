11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) stock moved upwards by 12.3% to $34.47 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.1 million, which is 118.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares increased by 7.06% to $2.41. Trading volume for Phunware's stock is 13.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 69.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.8 million.
- Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) stock rose 6.65% to $20.19. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 789.9K shares, making up 160.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $982.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $17.59. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.2 million shares, making up 216.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion.
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares rose 4.73% to $10.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
Losers
- Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) shares decreased by 14.7% to $86.07 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Lumentum Holdings's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 300.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) stock declined by 14.54% to $15.11. Trading volume for TDCX's stock is 197.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 59.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) stock declined by 13.67% to $19.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) shares declined by 13.06% to $34.12. Trading volume for Amplitude's stock is 533.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 52.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
- Samsara (NYSE:IOT) shares decreased by 11.86% to $19.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 948.1K, which is 47.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 billion.
- Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) stock decreased by 10.72% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $139.2 million.
