11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2022 12:40pm   Comments
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) stock moved upwards by 12.3% to $34.47 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.1 million, which is 118.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares increased by 7.06% to $2.41. Trading volume for Phunware's stock is 13.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 69.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.8 million.
  • Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) stock rose 6.65% to $20.19. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 789.9K shares, making up 160.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $982.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $17.59. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.2 million shares, making up 216.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion.
  • Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares rose 4.73% to $10.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
Losers

  • Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) shares decreased by 14.7% to $86.07 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Lumentum Holdings's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 300.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) stock declined by 14.54% to $15.11. Trading volume for TDCX's stock is 197.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 59.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) stock declined by 13.67% to $19.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) shares declined by 13.06% to $34.12. Trading volume for Amplitude's stock is 533.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 52.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
  • Samsara (NYSE:IOT) shares decreased by 11.86% to $19.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 948.1K, which is 47.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 billion.
  • Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) stock decreased by 10.72% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $139.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

