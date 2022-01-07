 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 12:56pm   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock increased by 27.3% to $0.35 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 28.7 million shares, making up 525.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares moved upwards by 12.71% to $0.36. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.0 million shares, making up 57.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.
  • Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock rose 11.38% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.4 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock increased by 11.37% to $3.96. Trading volume for Aterian's stock is 5.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 90.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.2 million.
  • Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) stock rose 11.05% to $4.42. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 770.0K shares, making up 58.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $370.7 million.
  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock increased by 10.2% to $57.45. Pinduoduo's stock is trading at a volume of 8.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 113.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.0 billion.
Losers

  • Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) shares declined by 21.3% to $55.1 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 196.8K shares is 297.2% of Kura Sushi USA's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $535.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) shares declined by 9.0% to $8.8. The company's market cap stands at $76.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) stock fell 8.29% to $6.8. Trading volume for Rent the Runway's stock is 452.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 35.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $428.9 million.
  • Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) shares decreased by 8.06% to $48.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.2 million, which is 103.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 billion.
  • Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) stock fell 7.57% to $11.79. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 460.2K shares, making up 21.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $788.7 million.
  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares fell 6.7% to $0.96. The current volume of 4.0 million shares is 22.2% of Remark Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

