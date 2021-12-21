 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares increased by 58.26% to $1.82 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 28.4 million, which is 1576.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.8 million.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock rose 43.17% to $10.91. As of 12:30 EST, Biofrontera's stock is trading at a volume of 64.9 million, which is 215.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.7 million.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares rose 25.95% to $3.2. Trading volume for Aridis Pharmaceuticals's stock is 34.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 84459.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.9 million.
  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares increased by 22.36% to $0.45. Trading volume for Evofem Biosciences's stock is 9.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 318.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.0 million.
  • Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) stock moved upwards by 22.27% to $7.74. Trading volume for Quantum-Si's stock is 5.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 709.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares increased by 19.85% to $44.07. As of 12:30 EST, Cassava Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 13.7 million, which is 236.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
Losers

  • Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) stock fell 50.92% to $3.5 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 7.3 million, which is 1081.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $203.3 million.
  • CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) shares decreased by 41.32% to $3.79. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.9 million shares, making up 995.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.9 million.
  • DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock declined by 40.75% to $1.6. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.4 million shares, making up 4295.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.9 million.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) stock decreased by 33.13% to $4.16. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 536.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.0 million.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) stock fell 19.53% to $21.8. Trading volume for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's stock is 4.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 296.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) stock decreased by 15.27% to $43.35. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 148.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

