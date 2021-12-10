12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares moved upwards by 23.65% to $2.81 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, BioLine Rx's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 583.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.3 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock rose 15.82% to $5.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.8 million.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) stock increased by 10.94% to $1.53. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 36.5 million shares, making up 2430.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.9 million.
- Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) stock rose 9.91% to $15.63. The current volume of 649.6K shares is 525.69% of Pliant Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $563.2 million.
- Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) stock increased by 9.6% to $18.74. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 174.23% of Corcept Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) shares moved upwards by 9.58% to $34.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 868.0K, which is 106.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
Losers
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares decreased by 14.79% to $4.24 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Ensysce Biosciences's stock is 11.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 210.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.7 million.
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares fell 11.32% to $13.23. As of 12:30 EST, iSpecimen's stock is trading at a volume of 486.5K, which is 9.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $115.3 million.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares declined by 9.7% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock fell 9.7% to $256.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.1 million, which is 91.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.2 billion.
- Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares declined by 9.13% to $11.11. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 499.4K shares, making up 202.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $386.2 million.
- Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) shares declined by 8.7% to $9.97. The company's market cap stands at $262.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
